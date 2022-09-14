MASSENA — The Massena Central School District recently had a coordinated intervention district review by the state Education Department at the high school and junior high in response to the district’s classification as a targeted district.
“The purpose of the review is to identify any concerns that will be associated with the district not meeting standards in ELA (English language arts), math and graduation for students with disabilities in grades 7 through 12,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told school board members.
The district was identified because a high school subgroup of students — those with disabilities — did not meet the criteria for state assessments, graduation rates and chronic absenteeism.
The state Education Department looks at multiple factors and scores districts from 1 to 4 in several categories, with 1 being the lowest. Massena scored 1 in those three areas and, although it was for the performance of one high school subgroup, it placed the entire district as a targeted district.
Mr. Brady said the team from the Special Education Quality Assurance Eastern Regional Office focused on Individual Educational Plan (IEP) implementation.
“This included a review of student records, classroom visitations, and surveying staff and administration,” he said. “We also received technical assistance throughout the year from the SED and its affiliate organizations for our team to make improvements to instruction and various processes associated with special education.”
He said state Education Department officials requested that the report be shared with the board of education.
“It indicated the district was in compliance in all areas of the IEP development module. It also provided some recommendations for improvements which I have presented to our director of special services,” he said.
Among them is an annual review of the district’s continuum of services to ensure recommendations are made according to student need.
Also included is improved communication between the special education director, special education staff and district administration, and development of a special education handbook that outlines policies, procedures and practices for special education staff.
The high school special education staff will also be involved in scheduling resource room students “to ensure similarity of need.” In addition, participation by the special education director in Office of Special Education Partnership training is encouraged.
Also, the special education director will be more visible in special education classrooms, as well as more involved with special education staff and students’ IEP development.
