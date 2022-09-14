Massena Central undergoes academic review

The Massena Central School District recently had a coordinated intervention district review by the state Education Department at the high school and junior high in response to the district’s classification as a targeted district. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District recently had a coordinated intervention district review by the state Education Department at the high school and junior high in response to the district’s classification as a targeted district.

“The purpose of the review is to identify any concerns that will be associated with the district not meeting standards in ELA (English language arts), math and graduation for students with disabilities in grades 7 through 12,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told school board members.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.