MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has been recognized by the New York State School Boards Association for the third time for one of its programs.
During the board of education’s meeting last week, NYSSBA Area 6 Director Wayne Rogers presented the district with the “Champions of Change for Kids” award for establishing a free market program at J.W. Leary Junior High School.
Thanks to a partnership with the Massena Salvation Army and donations from the community, the free market is offering food, school supplies, warm clothing and hygiene supplies like soap, shampoo and deodorant.
School board President Paul A. Haggett said the district had previously been recognized with the Champions of Change for Kids award for Make a Difference Day, when student-athletes head out into the community to assist older adults and people with disabilities with yard work. Then, the district was recognized again for its work with a number of community organizations to provide increased Internet access to students during the pandemic.
According to the association’s website, “The Champions of Change for Kids Recognition Program celebrates programs that optimize existing resources to address issues of equity, demonstrate strong student academic performance and introduce unique learning environments that are cutting-edge and future-oriented. The recognition is presented quarterly to a few select districts.”
Mr. Rogers said that the Massena Central School District was the only district in his area that he was aware of that had received the recognition multiple times.
“Four years ago, in serving on the New York State School Boards as the director, I and many others realized that was one of the things that was lacking was the recognition of student performance, community activities in small school districts across the state. Prior to that, we would give one or two awards a year, but we didn’t really recognize all of the great things that were going on today,” he said.
As a result, the Champions of Change program was born.
“The Champions of Change program is a program where we didn’t wait for people to tell us how good they were doing,” Mr. Rogers said. “We went out and looked at things that were working and happening. In doing that, we had a members relations group that daily looks at newspaper articles across the state. From that, we were able to pick out programs that we want to research a little more and see just where they stand.”
Information is then turned over to a rewards committee for a second look.
“Everybody that’s referred to the rewards committee doesn’t get an award. It really is stand-out performance,” he said.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said the Free Markets program is an example of Massena’s partnership efforts.
“One of the things we know about Massena is we have great partnerships here, and this is a great example of that,” he said.
He said Community Schools Director Kristin E. Colarusso-Martin, J.W. Leary Junior High School Principal Amanda J. Zullo and junior high counselor Van W. Alexander were instrumental in establishing the program. Community partners have included The Salvation Army, the First United Methodist Church, Amvets Post 4, scouting programs and individuals who want to assist.
