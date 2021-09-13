MASSENA — An athlete from the Massena Central School modified football team tested positive for COVID-19, but none of the individuals who were considered close contacts needed to quarantine.
Seven students and one adult were considered close contacts for that student.
“Since some of the students were vaccinated and were asymptomatic, they did not need to quarantine,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said in his latest Board of Education update.
He said they also learned later that a Madison Elementary School student tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in nine students considered to be close contacts because the student was present during a snack and lunch period.
“Those students have also been contacted to quarantine. St. Lawrence County Public Health has been notified and will work with the district to complete the contact tracing process,” Mr. Brady said.
He encouraged parents to vaccinate their students if the children are eligible. All individuals 12 years of age and older who reside in the United States are eligible to receive the vaccine.
“I continue to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated to greatly increase the probability of avoiding the virus or disruptive quarantines. I would strongly urge parents to not send their children to school if they have been exposed to COVID-19. This compromises the safety of all of our students and staff. It also leads to unnecessary quarantines. If your child has been exposed to COVID-19, keep your child home and have them tested,” he said.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced earlier this month that all teachers, administrators and other school employees were required to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing unless they showed proof of vaccination, either with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine card or the Excelsior Pass.
Anyone in or entering school buildings must be masked. State Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard A. Zucker’s determination for masking in school, issued Aug. 27, applies to all indoor settings, including indoor sports and extracurricular activities. For indoor sports and extracurricular activities in which masking is not possible, such as swimming, a minimum distance of 6 feet must be maintained. Schools are encouraged to implement required screening testing for participants who are not fully vaccinated.
School districts will also be required to continue submitting daily reports of the number of COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff. That requirement, which began Monday, was implemented during the 2020-21 school year, allowing COVID-19 information to be shared with families and communities. The data included the number of cases in schools, as well as outside the school buildings.
As of Monday, the New York State School COVID Report Card website at https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/-/home was being updated and no data was available to the public temporarily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.