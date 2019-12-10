MASSENA — It’s time for voters to cast their ballots on a proposed $49.6 million capital improvement project in the Massena Central School District.
Voting will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Massena Community Center, 61 Beach St.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said the project would provide much-needed upgrades at each of the district’s buildings at no additional cost to the taxpayers.
As a high-needs district, it will receive 96 percent in state aid for the project, and $6 million in reserves will make up the difference in the local share. The district has two capital reserve funds, one that was established in 2016 for $4 million, and a second that was established in 2019 for $2 million.
“There is a considerable amount of work on our infrastructure, such as plumbing and heating, as well as fire alarm, public address system and lighting,” he said. “All three of our elementaries are going to see total roof replacement. The high school and junior high roofs are in better shape. They’re still under warranty, so they’ll have limited roof repair.”
“All of the buildings were constructed in the 1950s during the consolidation of schools around the state,” Mr. Brady said. “They’re older vintage. They’re in good shape, but their systems need repair over time. A large part of this is for safety, health and security.”
For example, the bus loops and parent drop-off points will be revised at the three elementary schools and J.W. Leary Junior High School to separate the bus traffic from the parent, student and staff traffic.
“At pickup time, you’ll see cars on both sides of the road and buses driving in between, which is not an ideal situation for student safety,” he said. “In this case, our design would create a separate parent pick-up and drop-off on the side of the building and the bus loop out front would be exclusively used for buses. That will be our goal in all three of our elementaries and the junior high.”
There will be only minor changes to the high school traffic loop since that was addressed in a previous capital project.
Mr. Brady said it was important to address the issues in a capital project. The last capital project was done in 2008.
“I think our community understands where we are with this project,” he said. “We haven’t done one in a while. They’ve traveled around our schools. They might not see the problems we’re having with our heating system, but they do see the issues we have with the parking and pick-up and drop-off of their children.”
“I think it’s important to understand that if we don’t make these upgrades in a capital project, which is highly aid-able, we could get ourselves in an emergency situation where we don’t have heat in the building, for example, and are spending tens of thousands of dollars out of our budget, which is more local taxpayer dollars, and operating budget, which is less aid-able,” he said. “It’s better to have this work done in a project that we plan out rather than face some kind of emergency situation.”
Mr. Brady said the work was an investment in the district and community.
“The school is the center of the community, and we appreciate the support,” he said. “We get a great deal of support from the Massena community for our schools. We’re accepting different donations at almost every board meeting. We appreciate that support. We’re looking for that support in the capital project given that it’s not going to impact local taxes.”
With voter approval, phase one of construction would begin next summer and phase two of construction would start in summer 2021 and end in fall 2022.
