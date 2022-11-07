MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment says there’s some reason for celebration based on student performance on some state assessments, but also some work to do in other areas.
Nicole L. Charleson reviewed the 2021-22 results with board of education members, analyzing student performance on grades three through eight English language arts and math assessments. It was the first time assessments had been fully administered since 2018-19 because of COVID restrictions.
“So, this was just a couple of years since our students had taken these exams,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said.
Ms. Charleson said the highest performance was in grade six ELA, where 70% of the students who took the assessment were considered proficient. The lowest performance was in grade eight math, where 14% of the students who took the assessment were considered proficient.
She said, of the grades three, four and five students who took the ELA assessment, 46% were considered proficient at each grade level, while 42% were considered proficient at grade seven, and 34% were considered proficient at grade eight.
In 2018-19, 62% of students were proficient at grade three, 46% were proficient at grade four, 27% were proficient at grade five, 42% were proficient at grade six, 28% were proficient at grade seven, and 40% were proficient at grade eight.
On the math side, 59% of grade three students, 49% of grade four students, 34% of grade five students, 55% of grade six students and 26% of grade seven students were considered proficient on the most recent assessments.
In 2018-19, 67% of students were proficient at grade three, 44% were proficient at grade four, 38% were proficient at grade five, 50% were proficient at grade six, 43% were proficient at grade seven, and 27% were proficient at grade eight.
“So, considering getting out of a global pandemic, there is really a lot to celebrate here, a lot of really great scores. There is also work to do. We talked together as a staff and have already brainstormed next steps,” Ms. Charleson said.
She compared where Massena Central fared when stacked up against the 18 component districts in the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
“Our goal really is to always be in the top five,” she said.
Massena was fourth in grade three ELA, sixth in grade four ELA, fifth in grade five ELA, third in grade six ELA, eighth in grade seven ELA, and 11th in grade eight ELA.
“So, three out of six scores, they’re ranked in the top five, with others being pretty close. So, some celebrations and then also some pockets of work that need to be done that we’re talking about,” Ms. Charleson said.
She also compared Massena’s performance against the Northeast Regional Information Center. NERIC serves more than 130 school districts — large and small, urban, suburban and rural — in seven BOCES across a geographic area that covers 17 counties.
Massena Central’s performance was above both St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES and NERIC in grades three, four, five and six ELA; above BOCES, but below NERIC in grade seven ELA; and below both BOCES and NERIC in grade eight ELA.
On the math side, stacked up against BOCES districts, Massena was fourth in grade three, seventh in grade four, eighth in grade five, second in grade six, fifth in grade seven and 12th in grade eight.
“One thing that we noted when we met at the junior high was our percent proficient at 26% looks a little alarming. However, you see we’re ranked fifth. The numbers across the region were really quite low for the grade seven math assessment,” Ms. Charleson said.
The district’s performance was above both BOCES and NERIC in grade three, four, five and six math; above BOCES, but below NERIC in grade seven math; and below both BOCES and NERIC in grade eight math.
