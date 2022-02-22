MASSENA — Like the snow itself, the snow days are piling up for area schools this year.
Massena Central School District Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said the district has used five of the six available days.
Schools are required to be in session for 180 days in order to receive full foundation aid. If any one of the buildings goes below 180 days, the district loses state aid.
The number of emergency days varies by year. Districts received seven emergency days last year. In Massena, two days were used for remote learning at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year because of COVID-19 cases. A third emergency day was used as a snow day. A fourth emergency day was kept for the last day of school. At the high school level, “Rating Day” is considered one of the 180 days on the school calendar, but students do not attend. Kindergarten through eighth grade students, however, must be in class that day.
That left three remaining emergency days, two of which were used to extend spring break in April, and one that was used to extend the Memorial Day weekend in May.
The district’s board of education approved a draft of the 2022-23 calendar during its meeting last week. Mr. Brady said the calendar is developed by a regional subcommittee and approved by each school district.
“There will be 185 days in the calendar, five of those for emergency,” he said.
Under that calendar, staff development days will be held Sept. 1 and 2, and students will report for the first day of school on Sept. 6. School will be closed for Columbus Day on Oct. 10; Veterans Day on Nov. 11; Thanksgiving recess from Nov. 23 to 25; holiday break from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2; Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16; mid-winter break from Feb. 20 to 24; spring break from April 7 to 14; Memorial Day on May 29; and Juneteenth on June 19.
“One of the things that’s driving the calendar is we do have a new holiday, Juneteenth, and that is on the 19th (of June). Then we have to look at what the last day of school that’s set by (the state Education Department), which is called Rating Day, and take that into consideration,” Mr. Brady said.
School will also be closed for staff development days on Nov. 10 and March 17.
Regents examinations and state assessments are tentatively scheduled for Jan. 24 to 27; April 19 to 26; May 2 to 9; May 23 to 31; June 1 and 2; June 5; and June 14 to 22.
“I think probably the one concern here is it’s five emergency days,” Mr. Brady said.
He said the district generally uses a couple emergency days a year most of the time, although that number appears to be increasing.
“This year is not ‘most of the time,’” he said.
