MASSENA — Since its inception in the 2017-18 school year, the Massena Central School District’s Community Schools initiative has rolled out a number of programs and linked up with a number of sponsors to support the program.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said the Community Schools initiative was started after the state Legislature set aside funding for it.
“After a year of exploring how to best use these funds to support our students and families, we hired Director Kristin Colarusso-Martin in September 2017 and the program immediately took off from there,” he said.
Ms. Colarusso-Martin outlined a number of those initiatives for board of education members in March. Included were nearly 20 initiatives and partnerships with more than 40 organizations.
“I don’t think I’ve been here to the board since 2018 and things have really changed a lot. For example, check out our list of partners that we work with. It’s pretty amazing,” she said. “We’re really thankful for all of our partners. We have a lot of local partners and then we have regional and statewide and national partners. We have some really generous alumni that will purchase things that students need. It’s really grown, and it keeps growing. We’re able most of the time to get really good responses.”
The list of partners includes nonprofit organizations, local schools, colleges, hospitals, emergency responders, law enforcement agencies, churches, unions, local businesses, county departments and service organizations.
Ms. Colarusso-Martin said projects have included the introduction of mindfulness; All-Here Artificial Intelligence; family home visits; ALICE with the United Way; Ready 4 School; Handle With Care; Citizen Advocates counselors in schools; the Raider Pantry at the high school; the Massena Free Market at the junior high; parent cafes; Project Raiders; Massena Rapid Response Team; cab passes; mentoring new Community Schools; holiday guide; community resource guide; socks, underwear and pull-up pants for pre-kindergarten students; and Eyeglasses for Education.
“We’re also starting a yoga club for students and a yoga club after school. Every year we build on our initiatives,” she said.
The focus, she said, is to support teachers, administrators and counselors in helping students and supporting families.
“We’re really trying to keep the focus of Community Schools on supporting the teachers, administrators and counselors to help the students and support families,” Ms. Colarusso-Martin said. “For example, at the beginning of the year, we really needed water bottles. So, we sent out an ad to our partners and the response we got back was almost enough water bottles for every student in the entire district. Our teachers are like, ‘I’ll take 25, I’ll take 12.’ We ended up with a bunch of extra water bottles, so we stocked the Raider Pantry here and the Massena Free Market.”
Other donations, which have an estimated value of $22,000, include children’s books, school supplies, backpacks, stylus, lice kits, athletic pants, athletic shirts, clothing, sneakers, beds, bedding, children’s face masks, a bicycle, a hotel room for a family traveling for a medical appointment, boots, coats, hats, mittens, gloves and underwear.
Ms. Colarusso-Martin said Massena’s Community School program has become a model for other school districts.
“We’re doing some mentoring of other schools across the state, some small districts, some large districts. It’s very interesting, and we’re proud of the work we do,” she said.
