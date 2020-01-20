MASSENA — The Massena Central School District continues to search for an alternative health care plan at the request of its union leadership, and three consultants are scheduled to give presentations on their programs.
The district is currently enrolled in the St. Lawrence-Lewis Counties School District Employees Medical Plan. But, with some school districts dropping out of the St. Lawrence-Lewis plan in 2019, Massena Central School District officials began looking at other plans.
“Our union leadership had requested that we look at alternative plans,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
He said the district put out a request for proposal and sent the responses to the union’s leadership.
“We met earlier this week,” he said Thursday. “They requested that we get presentations from the three consultants as well as the St. Lawrence-Lewis plan. We’re setting those up now.”
Mr. Brady said health insurance is a key issue because the school district is preparing to start work on its budget and would need to have numbers to put into the spending plan. In addition, the contracts for all three of the district’s bargaining units, the Massena Federation of Teachers, Massena Building Administrators Association and Civil Service Employees Association, expire this year.
“Health insurance is such a key issue,” he said. “It’s also a benefit that has a cost to our employees. It is going to impact us.”
The St. Lawrence-Lewis Counties School District Employees Medical Plan had been administered by the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services administrative office for more than 30 years. However, when the staff member who had been handling the program retired last year, plan administration was switched to Blue Cross/Blue Shield starting Jan. 1. Representatives from Blue Cross/Blue Shield made a presentation about the plan to Massena staff and retirees recently.
“The plan itself does not change,” Mr. Brady said. “It’s the administration of that plan, who’s going to be looking at the claims.”
The Ogdensburg and Canton school districts left the plan in 2019, while Heuvelton and Madrid-Waddington central school districts had left the consortium prior to that when the rates started to increase significantly.
