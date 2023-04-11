MASSENA — The pickings are slim so far for Massena Central School Board of Education candidates.
One seat for a five-year term currently held by Vice President Amber L. Baines will be on this year’s ballot.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
MASSENA — The pickings are slim so far for Massena Central School Board of Education candidates.
One seat for a five-year term currently held by Vice President Amber L. Baines will be on this year’s ballot.
District Clerk Ashley M. Snyder said the line hasn’t been hanging out the door with potential candidates. One petition had been picked up, but wasn’t returned as of Tuesday morning.
Six candidates — Kristy A. Baker, Sarah L. Boyce, Christopher R. Castell, Susan B. Lambert, Zachary J. Monroe and Daniel J. Tusa — were on last year’s ballot for two seats. Voters selected Mrs. Lambert and Mr. Tusa during the annual budget vote and school board elections in May.
With a deadline of 5 p.m. Monday to return petitions, board President Paul A. Haggett said he was concerned about the lack of candidates.
“In Massena, we have one vacancy to fill and so far only one petition has been picked up and none returned to the district office. This is unfortunate because, as in any elective process, having multiple candidates and multiple community viewpoints represented makes for a stronger elective body,” he said.
He said the district had been fortunate to have “many excellent candidates” who ran for the board of education the last couple of years.
“If you ran last year, the year before, or have ever considered running for the board of education, I can tell you it is well worth your time, and a wonderful way to serve the community,” Mr. Haggett said.
He said it wasn’t too late to turn in a petition for this year’s election. Each petition must be signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the Massena Central School District, and must state the name and residence of the candidate.
“If you love students, are concerned about their education, are not employed by the Massena district, and are willing to work collaboratively with eight other like-minded individuals, please consider school board service,” Mr. Haggett said.
Petitions are available during business hours this week in the district clerk’s office.
“A couple of hours one afternoon will get you the 25 signatures needed to throw your hat in the ring. Just return your petition by the close of business next Monday,” he said.
The district will hold its annual budget hearing at 6:30 p.m. May 4 in Massena Central High School room 314. The annual budget vote and election of board members will be held from noon to 8 p.m. May 16 at the Massena Community Center, 61 Beach St. The board term for the successful candidate begins July 1.
For more information, call Ms. Snyder at 315-764-3700, ext. 3008.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Reporter/Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.