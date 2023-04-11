Six people ran for two seats on the Massena Central School District Board of Education in 2022. They were, front row: Kristy A. Baker, Sarah L. Boyce and Susan B. Lambert; back row: Zachary J. Monroe, Daniel J. Tusa and Christopher R. Castell. Mrs. Lambert and Mr. Tusa were elected in May. As of Tuesday, no petitions had been returned for this year’s election. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The pickings are slim so far for Massena Central School Board of Education candidates.

One seat for a five-year term currently held by Vice President Amber L. Baines will be on this year’s ballot.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.