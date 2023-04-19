MASSENA — With the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services no longer providing testing for lead in water, the Massena Central School District has joined a consortium to find another provider.
“Our Health and Safety Group from Jeff-Lewis BOCES had been providing this service for us. They are now looking to stop the service for a couple of different reasons,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told board of education members.
Among the reasons, he said, is that regulations would now require that water be sampled for lead every three years as opposed to five years, “which is going to increase the burden on them to do this work and take away from some of the other work that they do. They don’t just do lead testing in water. They do a variety of other safety procedures for schools.”
Mr. Brady said inflation has raised the cost of the service as well.
“With the recent regulation changes to testing lead in school drinking water along with current inflation rates, there have been increased lab fees and additional costs from laboratories across the state,” he said.
He said the Jefferson-Lewis Health and Safety Department is part of a statewide association of health and safety professionals that have discussed the situation at length.
“They have come up with a plan to help districts that have been under their contract, and that is to become possibly part of a statewide association of health and safety professionals under Citi BOCES (The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation) and have a cooperative purchasing service through them. As a group, it was decided that it would be to our collective benefit to work together on a cooperative bid for lead in drinking water services, in attempt to secure the best pricing. Lead in drinking water services will include the physical sampling and lab analysis for water samples,” Mr. Brady said.
He said Citi BOCES already has a request for proposal developed from a previous sampling contract.
“What we would do is we would have a request for proposal, an RFP that schools would join on to and, if the board passes this resolution tonight, we would join on it, too,” he said.
That would allow them to find another entity that would provide the service for schools.
“We haven’t been given a date when we need to do our sampling again. But, it will be sometime between now and 2025. This RFP process would be done by June of this year and would give us an idea of if we can be able to have another entity provide this service for us and possibly at a better cost because of the volume. The volume of data that they would have of schools under their umbrella may lead to a lower cost per sample,” Mr. Brady said.
At Mr. Brady’s recommendation, board members passed the proposed resolution authorizing them to join the consortium.
