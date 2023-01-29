MASSENA — The number of Massena Central School students taking part in breakfast and lunch offerings has dropped this year with the return of charges for school meals.

For two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, federal funding ensured students’ universal access to free school meals. This ended in June 2022. As a result, more than 726,000 students across New York lost access to free meals.

