MASSENA — Massena Central school students and staff are on their holiday break, but not before many of them were bitten by the flu bug.
“Over the last couple of weeks the rise of flu and other illnesses has impacted schools around the country including here in Massena. We have seen a significant number of students and staff out with illness the last couple of weeks,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said in his latest superintendent update.
He said J.W. Leary Junior High School was hit particularly hard one recent day, with 42% of its students and staff absent. That same day, the high school reported 23% absent, Madison Elementary School reported 12% absent, Jefferson Elementary School reported 9% absent, and Nightingale Elementary School reported 7% absent.
The schools weren’t the only district buildings that were impacted by the flu.
“The flu also hit our bus garage hard, leading to many combined runs, delayed pickups and drop-offs, and cancellation of the after-school run. The junior high chorus concert was also rescheduled due to flu,” Mr. Brady said.
He said the rise in illness led to a joint letter that was released by the state Department of Health and state Education Department to school administrators, urging individuals to take precautions against the flu.
Schools were encouraged to have voluntary mask-wearing for students and staff to limit the spread of the flu.
“In addition, COVID-19 continues to pose a significant threat, particularly for unvaccinated or under-vaccinated New Yorkers, as the virus remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States,” officials said in the letter.
They recommended five “commonsense precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses” — staying up-to-date on vaccines, including flu and COVID-19; washing your hands often with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds; not coughing or sneezing into your hands; sneeze or cough into your elbow; staying home when sick or symptomatic; and wearing a well-fitting, high-quality mask when in public indoor spaces.
“We encourage schools to utilize their local departments of health as a partner and resource in this work,” they said.
