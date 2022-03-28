MASSENA — Massena Central School student-athletes can return to the playing field faster now after they return from quarantine.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told Board of Education members that student-athletes could return to their teams on day six and, after two days of practice, could be playing in games.
“Prior to this change that goes along with the American Academy of Pediatrics, if a student was positive with COVID, they could return to school on day six masked, but could return to their classes including PE (physical education),” Mr. Brady said. “But, they could not return to athletics, and part of this is dealing with the fact that up to 3% of those people who have COVID can develop myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart. That’s why we have been following the science on this and trying to take it slow and be sure that people are safe.”
Now, with a doctor’s note, the time frame has been shortened.
“Now a change has occurred. On day six, if there’s a doctor’s note that the student can come back and can participate in athletics, then they can come back to their athletic team on day six. The first couple of days would be practice and by day eight, they could be playing in a game. So, we’ve much reduced the amount of time that students can get back to their regular athletic activities,” he said.
“I think that’s based on our experience and based on our medical advice. We’re trying to make our decisions based on our medical director, head nurse and American Academy of Pediatrics. I think we’ve evolved into opening up where we’re keeping our students safe, but getting them back at the appropriate time,” Mr. Brady said.
Board member Timothy J. Hayes asked if the change was a blanket policy with Section 10 athletics or if it was up to individual school districts.
“It’s up to individual school districts,” Mr. Brady said. “I think most of those schools who have medical directors that are part of the St. Lawrence Health system are somewhat consistent. But, we have found since we delved into this issue a little while ago, schools are doing different things based on, I guess, their local boards, their local communities and local circumstances.”
Board member Kevin F. Perretta wondered if there would be a time when the restriction would go away “or will that continue as long as the virus exists?” Mr. Brady said that was a difficult question to answer, but they had made progress.
“If you have COVID, if you remember, it used to be 14 days isolation and we moved to 10 days isolation and we moved to five days isolation and can come back on day six. I think it’s progress. So, will there be more progress from there? It’s possible,” he said.
