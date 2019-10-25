MASSENA — The Massena Central School District is signing a memorandum of agreement with the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe to provide an education specialist, a position that Superintendent Patrick Brady says has been difficult to fill.
Mr. Brady said the individual will replace a staff member who left at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
“We’re interested in entering into an agreement with the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe to hire an education specialist to replace the person who left at the end of the ‘18-19 school year. This is a teacher/tutor that provides services to Mohawk students at the high school level,” he said.
Mr. Brady said the previous tutor provided one section of study on the Mohawk culture and also served as the Mohawk Club adviser.
He said it hasn’t been easy to find a candidate to fill the position.
“We’ve had some challenges trying to attract someone to that position,” he said. “It’s also a civil service position which requires an exam, which is another challenge.”
Because of the difficulty in finding a person to fill the position, he said they decided to turn to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe for assistance.
“We decided to explore an option that the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe often does at Salmon River, which is contract through them for a candidate,” Mr. Brady said. “Efforts to replace this position have not been successful, but this agreement with the tribe provides another option.”
Under the memorandum of agreement, which has been approved by the board of education, the district will pay $20,000 to cover some of the cost.
“The tribe would pick up the rest of the cost,” he said.
Mr. Brady said it was a “win-win” situation.
“We would have someone here to provide this tutoring to Mohawk students and eventually get into the Mohawk Club and hopefully teach courses,” he said.
St. Regis Mohawk students make up about 9 percent of the total student enrollment in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.