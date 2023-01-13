Search stalls for school resource officer at Massena Central

A resource officer patrols the halls at Indian River High School. Although they signed an agreement with the village of Massena in October, Massena Central School District officials are still searching for a school resource officer. Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Although Massena Central signed an agreement with the village in October, district officials are still searching for a school resource officer.

Massena school board members unanimously approved a contract with the village to provide a patrol officer who would serve as school resource officer. Village trustees had approved the annual contract with two modifications the previous week.

