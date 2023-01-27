Massena will join energy studies

The Massena Central School District has agreed to take part in a New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) study at no cost to the district, which will focus on energy efficiency in the district’s buildings and bus electrification. A new law requires New York state’s school bus fleet be entirely zero-emission by 2035. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has agreed to take part in New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) studies at no cost to the district, which will focus on energy efficiency in the district’s buildings and bus electrification.

The maximum outlay would be $300,000 for both the energy efficiency and bus electrification studies, which would both be done by the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm.

