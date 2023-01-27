MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has agreed to take part in New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) studies at no cost to the district, which will focus on energy efficiency in the district’s buildings and bus electrification.
The maximum outlay would be $300,000 for both the energy efficiency and bus electrification studies, which would both be done by the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm.
“What we’re doing is really bringing an opportunity to the district through the Clean Green Schools Initiative that some of you may have heard about. It’s going through New York state right now through a NYSERDA grant,” Edward Bernhauer, an architect with the IBI Group, told board of education members. “What this grant allows for is to really address some studies and look at basically energy efficiency and also, under that larger energy efficiency and energy umbrella, we also look at bus electrification.”
Mr. Bernhauer said it was a perfect opportunity for the district to participate “because NYSERDA is actually funding the study 100% and, unlike some of the past grant programs that we’ve seen in New York state, they’re actually taking care of the financial aspect of the studies.”
“We just basically work on your behalf to go after this grant and do the work of the grant,” said William Monahan, an associate at the IBI Group.
The energy efficiency study will take up to six months to complete. NYSERDA will provide up to $150,000 per school building to conduct the study to evaluate, plan for and facilitate energy reduction projects, clean energy projects and address indoor air quality.
“This is going to be looking at all the items that we’ve kind of come up with so far that look like it would be really nice energy savings for the school district. A lot of these things may have future capital projects,” Mr. Monahan said.
At the district level, the study would look at a solar photovoltaic system that uses materials and devices to convert sunlight into electrical energy. It would provide potential locations and calculate the potential power output at each location.
Among the studies at the high school would be lighting upgrades for all fluorescent or High Intensity Discharge fixtures; kitchen changes from steam to electrical for cooking kettles as part of decarbonization efforts; conversion of domestic hot water heaters from gas to electric; conversion of the pool heater from gas to electric or with a heat exchanger that would be heated from gas boilers; conversion of the heating and cooling system from gas to energy-efficient heating and cooling in existing areas needing air conditioning; and replacing natural gas Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) units with units that include electrical reheats.
It would also look at areas where indoor air quality issues including ventilation and filtration need improvement, as well as replacement of windows with higher efficiency glass and frames.
There would also be an evaluation to look at updating the existing incoming electrical service; an analysis of replacing gas steam boilers with conversion to ground source heat pumps; and an analysis of converting natural gas steam to hot water gas boilers.
The J.W. Leary Junior High School study would look at lighting upgrades for all fluorescent or High Intensity discharge fixtures; conversion of domestic hot water heaters from gas to electric; and window replacements with higher efficiency glass and frames.
Window replacements with higher efficiency glass and frames would be part of the studies at the elementary schools.
At the Shared Transportation Facility, the study would look at a bus pre-heater energy control system that reduces energy with a temperature and use-based heating control; and the replacement of gas unit heaters with electrical in the facility.
NYSERDA will provide approximately $40,000 to $50,000 to conduct the bus electrification study. A new law requires New York state’s school bus fleet be entirely zero-emission by 2035.
The scope of the study would include gathering data on bus route characteristics and energy usage, evaluating charging infrastructure, investigating existing facility electrical capacity, developing a fleet transition procurement plan, and estimating capital and operating costs, among others.
“Basically, it kind of looks at where you’re at right now and what your bus transportation is and if we went toward electrification, what does the path look like for that,” Mr. Monahan said. “Buses go out and they do the routes and they expend energy to do it. Based on that energy that’s depleted from the bus, we develop the charging system for how to get energy back into the bus.”
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said the program had been discussed at Facilities Committee meetings, and they recommended moving forward.
“It’s not a cost to the district and it allows us to really look at some critical areas for saving energy,” he said. “Also, as we head into the bus electrification mandate that’s currently with the state, beginning in 2027 we need to be purchasing all electric buses and have our fleet turned over by 2035. This will give us some good information about what that would take both in the cost of converting to electrical buses, how many buses, looking at our routes, looking at our existing power load, what would need to be expanded. It’s pretty comprehensive,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.