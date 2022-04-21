MASSENA — The Massena Central School District Board of Education has approved hiring a full-time food service director rather than staying with a shared food service director from the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said that Peter Bertrand, the district’s food service director, will be retiring in August, but BOCES is having difficulty finding replacement directors for districts.
The St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES food service program will provide shared services for 19 districts next school year.
“Our current food service director is retiring in August and since 2010 we have been contracted with the BOCES for the food service director. Currently, the BOCES is struggling to find a replacement. The pool is limited. The Civil Service list for this position has been exhausted. So, any position that’s hired is provisional,” Mr. Brady said.
He said Mr. Bertrand provides services to Massena four days a week, but the district needs those services five days a week.
“Their feeling is that in their search for a replacement, three days would be the largest amount of time they could provide to us,” he said.
Mr. Brady said he and Business Manager Nickolas Brouillette had discussed the need to have a full-time food service manager.
“Nick and I really feel given our needs in a large district that it would be better for us to be looking at hiring our own. The Civil Service requirements have changed a bit to where you no longer need to have school food service experience, just food service experience, which does open it up for us to find some other candidates,” he said.
The district currently pays $99,972, but BOCES aid received from the state reduces the district’s cost to $45,897 for four days. Mr. Brady said the maximum cost the district would look at to hire a full-time food service manager would be about $50,764 if the person needed family health insurance and were paid the highest amount in the salary range.
He added that because of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s universal meals program that allows district to feed all students, Massena has generated a fund balance in the food service program “for the first time in a long time” to help absorb the cost of hiring a full-time director.
USDA waivers had been put in place toward the end of the 2019-20 school year, but have since been extended to June 30, the end of the 2021-22 school year, allowing schools to provide meals at no charge to all students.
“But, it’s not guaranteed that will stay. We’re still waiting to see if the USDA is going to continue with the universal meals and, at this point, it doesn’t look promising,” Mr. Brady said.
