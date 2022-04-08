MASSENA — The Massena Central School District and United Way have teamed up to assist district families in need.
The district is using resources from United Way’s ALICE program, which is focused on helping local families who are employed but struggling to make ends meet. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
“We’ve been really lucky to have a strong partnership, especially the last couple of years with the United Way,” Massena Community Schools Director Kristin E. Colarusso-Martin said. “The United Way has ALICE for low-income working families, and it’s to stop them from falling through the cracks. It’s a safety net program that they utilize donations for, so it’s supposed to be the option of last resort so that people don’t become homeless or lose their jobs so that we can support our students.”
She said the ALICE program came through for one family in need that lived on Route 420.
“They lived out on 420 and dad worked at Walmart nights, and he had just gotten a bicycle to ride to work. They had two girls at home and mom is pregnant with another one. They’re buying a place on land contract. They really wanted to stay there, and we are really trying to help them find transportation because 420 at night isn’t the best road to try to ride your bike on, and we didn’t want anything to happen,” she said.
Ms. Colarusso-Martin reached out to United Way and found out about ALICE.
“So, we became the first school to become a direct ALICE partner in their tri-county area,” she said. “It’s been incredibly helpful. It helped out that family and it’s also helped out families getting plumbing assistance so their pipes don’t freeze. In one case, they froze and they got assistance with plumbing.”
In another case, the program helped the district with a high school student who needed glasses.
“They didn’t have glasses and couldn’t see the board. So, we reached out to ALICE and partnered with Swift Optical, who actually as a result of that started up an Eyeglasses for Education program. They cover the entire cost of the frames and the glasses, and ALICE covered the cost of the exam. So, we were able to make sure that they got the glasses that he needed,” Ms. Colarusso-Martin said.
The program also helped provide a backpack for a high school student with special needs.
“We needed a special size backpack that we didn’t have in stock for their school supplies,” she said. “It’s just been a really, really great partnership.”
