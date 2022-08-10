MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s math and English language arts staff have been working with building principals and Danielle J. Chapman, the district’s director of student support services, to analyze data that will assist them in responding to students who need academic intervention.
“This year we created the position of director of student support services to support particularly struggling learners and improve achievement. What you’ve seen this year is the addition of math and ELA staff that have been working with Danielle and the principals to analyze data to do professional development on best practices and intervention,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told board of education members.
Ms. Chapman said that all elementary and junior high students, along with high school students taking part in academic intervention services, take an i-ready diagnostics test for reading and math in the fall.
“Once our students took the i-ready diagnostic, we then as a team of interventionists and myself came together to look at that data, and we found that we needed to come up with different criteria,” she said.
She said, in reviewing data from the i-ready diagnostics, they decided to use the i-ready diagnostic, running record for reading, and classroom benchmarks assessments for reading.
“For math, we found that we needed another assessment piece. We only had i-ready and we had the teacher’s benchmarks,” Ms. Chapman said. “We needed another data piece, so the math interventionists did a lot of research and we spoke to a lot of different companies, and we piloted MasterTrack this year. The teachers really like it. The classroom teachers asked a lot about it, and we will be putting that in place next year as part of our criteria.”
According to the company’s website, “MasterTrack enables districts and schools to empower K-8 teachers to confidently adjust instruction to meet every math learner’s needs.”
She said, in looking at the assessment pieces, they wanted to ensure that they were placing a student in the correct tier for additional assistance. Students in tier two, who are one grade level below where they should be, are seen every other day for support with either reading or math, or in some cases, both subjects. Students in tier three, who are two grade levels below where they should be, are seen every day for at least 30 minutes to address reading, math or both subjects. Tier one students are those reading on or above grade level.
If a student moves from one elementary building to another, Ms. Chapman said they sit among students who are at the same level.
“We found that maybe one building was putting more kids in tier two, but they weren’t at the same level as another building,” she said. “So, we really had to go through and make sure that everyone sitting around the table with an interventionist was at the same level, getting the same material that they needed.”
Training for teachers was also addressed.
“We had all these new teachers, and they needed training. The teacher assistants needed to know how to do running records, give i-ready, and they didn’t know how to do that,” Ms. Chapman said. “So, luckily you approved Jackie Siddon to come onto our team as a coach. She did amazing work with not just our teacher assistants and interventionists, but she also went into classrooms, to new teachers, to some veteran teachers to help them with students that were struggling within the classroom.”
In addition, Ms. Chapman meets weekly with teachers from every building to see if they have questions and provide support and training where necessary, “always having that constant dialogue and support with the teachers and teacher assistants this year,” she said.
