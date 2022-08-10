Massena schools develop plan to address needs

The Massena Central School District’s math and English language arts staff have been working with building principals and Danielle J. Chapman, the district’s director of student support services, to analyze data that will assist them in responding to students who need academic intervention. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s math and English language arts staff have been working with building principals and Danielle J. Chapman, the district’s director of student support services, to analyze data that will assist them in responding to students who need academic intervention.

“This year we created the position of director of student support services to support particularly struggling learners and improve achievement. What you’ve seen this year is the addition of math and ELA staff that have been working with Danielle and the principals to analyze data to do professional development on best practices and intervention,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told board of education members.

