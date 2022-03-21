MASSENA — The village of Massena and Massena Central School District are in discussions about the possibility of returning a school resource officer from the Massena Police Department to the district.
“It’s in early discussions. I’ve had some conversations with the mayor as well as the chief of police. There does seem to be considerable interest in moving forward to have further discussions to see if we can come to another agreement with the village to bring the school resource officer program back for next year,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department received approval from the St. Lawrence County Legislature in January to provide armed resource officers to some local school districts, and regional superintendents had a presentation from the sheriff’s office about the program. But, Mr. Brady said, the district’s preference is to use local Massena Police Department officers.
“Some schools have considered going with the sheriff’s office. We’ve consistently wanted to partner with our local Massena Police Department. We’ve had this long-standing partnership for school safety. We already have officers coming into the schools for routine tours and checks from time to time. We greatly value the rapport. It makes more sense for schools that have village police departments within their borders to have the SRO with the village police department. I think there’s a lot of interest in the community,” he said.
The school district and village of Massena had previously worked jointly on bringing a school resource officer back to the district with an annual agreement. They were seeking an active or retired officer from a local, state or federal police agency to serve as a special patrol officer within the district.
Jody W. Daggett worked from the beginning of the 2019-20 school year until the school closed in March 2020 because of COVID-19. However, citing potential liability, village officials opted not to renew the contract. Although Mr. Daggett worked in the Massena Central School District, he was a member of the Massena Police Department. The village was responsible for setting up the training of the school resource officer, overseeing the person’s work and purchasing the equipment that was needed for the job. Salary and benefits were paid for through a Title 4 grant.
“We took our time. We took about a year to look at bringing back the SRO. We surveyed staff, students and the community. We met with other schools that had SROs with the different arrangements that could be made. Ultimately we came to a decision to hire a retired officer and enter into an agreement with the village. Really, for that year I think it was successful,” he said.
Mr. Brady said Mr. Daggett was “a strong presence” in the schools for safety. He took part in different drills, served on the building safety team, participated in the district’s threat assessment discussions, established a rapport with students and investigated potential threats directed toward the schools.
Prior to that, the district previously had another school resource officer — then-Patrolman Patrick J. Serguson, whose salary was paid by both the school and the village. That position was abolished in 2007 because the village and school district no longer had the funding to sustain it.
Mr. Brady said that since the decision was made not to review the latest SRO contract, “I think they (village trustees) have heard as well as we have from the community, they want to see that level of service received for our students and staff in the school.”
“The most immediate request that I made to the village was because once again our district safety team recommended that we try to bring back the SRO,” he said. “I’m hoping with the support behind us that we can once again engage the village in coming to an agreement to bring back the SRO.”
