MASSENA — The Massena Central School District and village of Massena are working on an agreement to share the cost of six crossing guards at the district’s schools.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady will be asking the board of education to approve the agreement to cover the cost of three of the six crossing guards when they meet Thursday evening.
The move comes after cuts were made to the village budget, impacting the number of crossing guards they would pay for.
“As the board is aware, the village of Massena made the decision to cut three of the six crossing guards from their 2023-24 budget,” Mr. Brady said in his latest board of education update.
He said the reductions would have impacted Nightengale Elementary School along Nightengale Avenue, Jefferson Elementary School along Bayley Road, and Madison Elementary School on Owl Avenue.
“The village kept funding for three crossing guards: one on North Main Street and two along Route 37 by Jefferson Elementary and Nightengale Avenue,” Mr. Brady said. “In meeting with the village over this issue, they have indicated they would be willing to keep all six guards if the school district covers 50% of the costs.”
He said the positions had been included in the recently passed school budget. During a budget hearing, Mr. Brady told board members they would enter into an agreement to cover the three crossing guards. The price tag would be $25,503 for the 2023-24 school year.
“For the safety of our students, I recommended to have the cost of three crossing guards placed in the 2023-24 school budget which was approved by the community on May 16th. We have also worked with the village on a draft agreement whereby they will continue to employ all six of the crossing guards but the school district will pay for half of them,” he said.
Under the proposed annual agreement, the village will recruit and employ the crossing guards, and the district will pay for three of them. The agreement will follow the village’s fiscal year, from June 1 to May 31, and either party can terminate the agreement with a 30-day notice.
Mr. Brady said the crossing guards were essential for the safety of the students.
“These safety personnel assist students in crossing busy areas around our elementary schools including along Route 37,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.