Massena school district OKs capital outlay bid

The Massena Central School District and village of Massena are working on an agreement to share the cost of six crossing guards at the district’s schools. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District and village of Massena are working on an agreement to share the cost of six crossing guards at the district’s schools.

Superintendent Patrick H. Brady will be asking the board of education to approve the agreement to cover the cost of three of the six crossing guards when they meet Thursday evening.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.