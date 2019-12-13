MASSENA — The Massena Central School District will move ahead with its $49.6 million capital project after receiving voter approval, 346-41, on Thursday.
“It feels great. I really appreciate the support of the Massena community for this much-needed project. They understood the need for the project. It will help upgrade our buildings for not only this generation, but for generations to come,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
There will be no tax increase to pay for the project. Funding includes $43.6 million in state aid and $6 million in capital reserve funds established by the district to lessen the burden on taxpayers.
“We have been able to set up a financial plan so there was no burden on the taxpayers,” Mr. Brady said.
Jefferson Elementary School is slated to receive $8 million in improvements, Madison Elementary School will receive $8.5 million and Nightengale Elementary School will receive $8.6 million.
Work at the elementary schools will include paving improvements, including bus loop, parent drop-off and parking; playground equipment and surfacing replacement; total roof replacement; interior renovations, including ceilings, window shades, LED lighting and door security; life safety system replacements, including security, fire alarm and public address; heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit replacements and improvements; and kitchen and cafeteria renovation.
The same work, with the exception of playground equipment and surfacing replacement, will be done at J.W. Leary Junior High School. That cost is estimated at $8.7 million.
Massena Central High School will receive $14.4 million in improvements. The work will include paving, replacement and main entrance drive improvements; athletic fields improvements; office reconfigurations; roof replacement in select areas; interior renovations, including ceilings, window shades, LED lighting and door security; auditorium upgrades, including stage, lighting and sound systems; pool renovations, including interior finishes; life safety systems replacements, including security, fire alarm and public address; and infrastructure replacements, including mechanical units and power distribution.
Work will also be done at the Central Administration Building at a cost of $617,000. The work includes paving replacement; concrete flooring replacement; heating, ventilation and air conditioning system controls replacement; and district data center air conditioning.
The Transportation Building is also slated to receive $848,000 in work such as paving improvements, including the parking island; exterior siding improvements; roof drainage improvements; and bus storage renovation.
Mr. Brady said they will now start the design phase for the project, and their goal is to send the project to the state Education Department for approval by Jan. 23. After approval, they’ll be able to go out to bid, which they would like to do in February.
“We’re trying to hit at an ideal time,” he said.
Phase one of the construction work will start in late spring or early summer. That will include site work, asbestos abatement and roofs. Phase two will begin in the summer of 2021 and end in the fall of 2022.
This will be the first capital project in the district in nearly 10 years. Mr. Brady said they began planning for the project after a district reorganizational study last year recommended that they maintain their current structure and upgrade their existing buildings. The study looked at a number of factors, including building space, enrollment projections, finances, staffing and educational programs in making its recommendation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.