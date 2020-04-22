MASSENA — The ball may be rolling soon to begin phase one of the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project, according to a representative from C&S Companies, the construction management firm that’s working with the district on the project.
Rob Gray told board of education members this week that phase one of the project was still awaiting final approval from the state Education Department. However, Edward Bernhauer, an architect with IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm, has been in contact with officials in Albany, and that may be good news.
“Based upon what Ed’s seeing, it appears we may be good to go by the end of this week. That’s what we’re hoping. If that’s the case, it would just be a day to pull the trigger and have the documents on the street (to solicit bids),” Mr. Gray said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Empire State Development had issued an order that all non-essential construction must shut down except emergency construction. Essential construction could continue. Superintendent Patrick Brady said school construction can now proceed, as long as appropriate safety measures such as social distancing are followed.
Mr. Gray said it would likely be a three-week bidding period for contractors, and noted that bids for recent projects at Hermon-DeKalb Central School and the Board of Cooperative Educational Services came in good.
“Lots and lots of interest with contractors. I think this bodes very well for the Massena project. There’s still hungry contractors out there, excited and waiting on this project,” Mr. Gray said. “I’m surprised, but I think the situation is actually helping our bidding climate. That’s what I’m seeing. We sure as heck want to get it out on the street soon.”
Mr. Brady said the board of education was originally scheduled to open bids and approve contractors at its May 7 meeting.
“Because this has taken longer, it’s clearly not going to happen on May 7,” he said.
He said the school board could postpone the May 7 meeting until later in the month, or meet on May 7 and then call a special meeting to approve contractors.
“I think the May 7 meeting has always been early because we had a public budget vote later in the month. That’s not going to happen, so we do have some flexibility,” he said.
He said postponing the meeting would also allow them to learn what the governor’s budget plans are on April 30, and would provide the district’s Finance Committee time to address the 2020-21 budget if changes were necessary.
Meanwhile, Mr. Gray said, they’re “fine-tuning” the second phase of the project.
“Fortunately because of the research we found on phase one, there’s more money available for phase two than we thought we might have had at one point. Priorities have been bumped up. Some of those priority twos are now going to be priority ones. Then we can do it all,” he said.
