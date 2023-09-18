MASSENA — The new school year means new goals for the new Massena Central School District superintendent.
Board of education members approved the three goals submitted by Ronald P. Burke for the 2023-24 school year. They were developed during a retreat with instructional administrators over the summer.
“This is my first experience working with the Massena Central School District, back in mid-July sitting with instructional administrative team and going through the goals from last year and reviewing what our goals should be for the coming school year, and it was truly quite an impressive experience. Everything was truly centered upon our students and not just on the academic standards. We’re also talking culture, we’re talking climate, which all impacts academic performance. That’s really reflected throughout the goals that the team has come up with for the district,” Burke said.
For the first goal, “The Massena Central School Board of Education will seek to promote the continual improvement of instructional programs to raise the quality of educational services and student achievement.”
As part of that goal, Burke said they’ll improve proficiency on state assessments and increase graduation rates; research and implement best practices in student-centered learning; continue implementation of the district’s community schools model; implement year two of the district’s three-year technology plan; continue the creation of a pre-vocational bridging program at the high school; and “maximize the efficacy of instructional practices and services” provided to students with disabilities.
For the second goal, “The Massena Central School Board of Education will strive to provide the highest level of programs and services within the parameters of limited financial resources.”
That includes increasing student involvement “by providing a rich set of extracurricular programs and summer school,” and enhancing “programmatic and fiscal delivery of services” in the district’s Food Service Department.
The third goal reads, “The Massena Central School Board of Education will promote a safe, healthy, and positive learning environment.”
As part of that goal, Burke said they’ll create a “safe, nurturing and respectful learning environment that supports students by fostering social, emotional and academic skill development.” They’ll also work to embed diversity equity and inclusion practices, and continue implementation of a capital project to improve district facilities for programming, health, safety and energy-efficiency.
School board President Paul A. Haggett said it was interesting to compare last year’s goals with those set for this year.
“I took a pretty good look at the update that we received in the June meeting and compared it to the new goals. It’s just interesting to see where some objectives were fulfilled and now you’re moving on to other things, and there are other things that haven’t come to fruition yet. So, you’re taking them to the next level,” he said. “It’s the first time that I’ve really looked at the old goals versus the new, and I commend the administrative team for doing a great job in putting some laudable goals together this year.”
