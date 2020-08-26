MASSENA — A local foundation wants to provide a $50,000 donation for the John Story Trail, but members of the Massena Central School District’s Facilities Committee say they have some things to consider before potentially accepting the donation.
The Mark P. Tyo Foundation wants to use the donation to pave the trail, which encompasses the Massena Central High School and Nightengale Elementary School campuses.
“There was a donation that’s been offered up for the John Story Trail. It’s to pave the John Story Trail or a portion of it,” Facilities Committee Chairman Kevin Perretta told Board of Education members.
He said the Facilities Committee was “kicking that around right now” to ensure it falls within the district’s policies for donations and to determine any potential long-term implications.
Donations for the trail have previously been declined because of the cost and long-term maintenance of the trail. Mr. Perretta said the full cost of paving would be about $85,000, so the district would need to pay the difference.
They would also need to seal the coat every three years at a cost of approximately $3,500.
The committee has asked the donors to determine whether a cinder or paved surface would be better to run or walk on.
He said Director of Operations Greg Tessier adds $1,500 in crushed stone to the trail each year, and Barrett Paving also donates stone as part of trail maintenance.
“That’s something to consider,” Mr. Perretta said.
They also want to determine if the trail will need to be plowed in the winter, if the village could do the paving, and what benefits there would be to paving the trail.
In addition, they wondered if athletes preferred stone or pavement, and if it was better to run on pavement or stone dust. They hope to have more information at the next Facilities Committee meeting.
“We’re going to ask the donor to come and kind of talk everything out to see if we can get some more information on everything and see where we’re going to go,” Mr. Perretta said.
