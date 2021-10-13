MASSENA — The leaves are starting to change color and float to the ground, and Massena Central School fall athletes are ready to rake and bag them up.
The athletes will be out in the community raking and bagging leaves for older adults and disabled people in the community. The fall athletes include football, volleyball, cross-country, swimming, soccer and cheerleading.
The effort is scheduled for Oct. 23 as part of Make a Difference Day, the largest national day of community service and celebration of neighbors helping neighbors. Athletic Secretary Trisha LaBarge said depending on schedules or COVID restrictions, some teams may be taking part another day. The coaches will call prior to coming to a house.
“It might be a few days before or a few days after. But they will let the community members know beforehand,” she said.
It’s easy to get on the list to have athletes visit and rake. Call Ms. LaBarge at 315-764-3700, ext. 3106, and leave a message with name, address and phone number of the yard that needs to be raked. If possible, residents are asked to provide garbage bags and rakes.
The unofficial deadline to call the Athletic Department is before Monday, but Ms. LaBarge said they can still call after that. The raking is on a first-come, first-served basis, and the assignments at neighborhoods around the community are divided among the athletes.
“We’re still in need of many,” she said.
Fall athletes started participating in Make a Difference Day cleanups several years ago when Martha Slack was the school’s athletic director as an opportunity for athletes and coaches to give back to the community. It’s been an annual event since then.
