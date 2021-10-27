MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has a $171 million deficit, but there’s not much they can do about it, according to the latest audit of the district’s finances.
Carl Seyfarth from Seyfarth & Seyfarth CPAs, P.C. told board of education members that the deficit was because of future health insurance benefits that were going to be paid by the district.
“As we always mention, you have on your entity-wide level a very large deficit. It’s $171 million, and most of that is from your other post-employment benefits, which are the future health insurance benefits that you’re going to pay,” he said.
He said an actuary would look at those and come up with an estimate of what the liability should be.
“There’s really nothing you can do about it, only contract negotiations, but there’s really not much you can do to fix that. You’ve got layers and layers of retirees sometimes. Some retirees are out there living to 100 years old. You’ve had a couple other people filling that job position. So, it gets rather large, so large in some places it’s hard to even picture it,” Mr. Seyfarth said.
He said part of the audit process was a “single audit” where they examined federal grants.
“We do a risk assessment on them and look at the size of them and do calculations to see which ones we should look at. The big ones have to be audited every three years. So, this year you had a new one, which is all of the education stabilization money, and the federal government decided that was a high-risk payment and had to be audited,” Mr. Seyfarth said.
He said they also conducted an audit of the district’s Food Service Department.
“We did those two and we had no problems with those single line items,” he said.
Auditors had no findings on internal controls. The only finding was one that’s a constant for districts, a fund balance that’s larger than allowable.
“You’ve got a response in here explaining what you’re doing with that,” Mr. Seyfarth said. “This year, too, you adopted a new accounting policy. You didn’t have a choice in the matter. You had a few corrections, but they were not material to the financial statements.”
He said the auditor’s reports are only audits of financial statements.
“I like to stress that these are your financial statements. People that write the rules for how audits work say these financial statements are management’s responsibility, and our responsibility is to come in and do an audit on those financial statements. We do interviews, testing and various other procedures that we do to form that opinion,” Mr. Seyfarth said.
He said in their opinion, the district’s financial statements were fairly presented.
He said they could expect to see some changes in next year’s audit.
“They’re trying to expand and do a better job of explaining what the different responsibilities are. Management is still going to have those same responsibilities,” he said.
But, as part of that change, management will need to say they’ve looked at the district’s financials and determined they were viable for another year and not going out of business.
“I don’t know too many schools that have gone out of business. So, I don’t think that’s a really big deal for you guys,” Mr. Seyfarth said.
He said they’re also “trying to expand on what independence means.”
“They’re trying to expand and explain better, and when we do the audit, we don’t look at everything. There’s no way that we could try to explain materiality, which in essence is if there was a mistake made or some kind of difference that a reasonable person really wouldn’t care. So, if you have $50 million of revenue and you’re $100,000 off, that’s not going to change the bank’s mind. They’re going to lend you money,” Mr. Seyfarth said.
There would also be a focus on fraud, “and the fact that while many people think, ‘Oh, we got audited. There can’t possibly be any fraud.’”
“Well, in an audit situation, it’s very difficult to detect fraud. Generally, especially at the higher level, there’s collusion and you have more than one person covering it up. And when you have that kind of situation, basically they get lucky,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.