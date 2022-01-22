MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s food service manager says that, despite challenges with purchasing, staffing, the pandemic and an ongoing capital project, the district’s food service program held its own.
“At this time last year, the Food Service Department was $9,500 in the red, and this year for the same period we are over $86,000 to the positive,” Peter Bertrand told board of education members Thursday night.
With the U.S. Department of Agriculture continuing to provide free meals to all students, and with students back to in-school learning, he said the district’s kitchens served more than 29,000 breakfast meals this year compared to last year, and the lunch counts increased by 33,699 meals over last year.
“It is important to note that throughout the whole pandemic we have always fed all the students with a complete meal and have not missed any meals yet,” Mr. Bertrand said.
It hasn’t come without challenges, though, he said.
“There have been a number of producers that have stopped producing or have severely limited products we use on the menu. Some days we did not know what we were getting until the truck pulled up to the building,” Mr. Bertrand said. “In anticipation of these shortages, we have stockpiled certain items, like chicken patties, nuggets, chicken balls, etc. Many breakfast products were also affected.”
At the same time, he said the department discovered many new and well-received products that came with substitutions.
“Zucchini bread, whole grain pastries and Mexican pizza are an example of such products. The students still receive a complete meal, and our meal substitutions have been kept to a minimum,” he said.
As part of a cooperative agreement, and along with other districts, Massena has been able to participate in the Farm to School Grant through the Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
“Our districts purchase thousands of pounds of fresh produce every week,” Mr. Bertrand said.
Another challenge was a ban that was placed on the use of polystyrene containers this year.
“We have been purchasing new green products that we can find. Many producers are still out and not making them at the moment. Supplies are very tight and costly. As a result, the cost of all our products and supplies have increased,” he said.
To make the situation even more challenging, Mr. Bertrand said some of the district’s kitchens have been at minimal staffing because of COVID-19 outbreaks. He said the department has also had open positions since the beginning of the year, “however, the staff have been very flexible at moving all over the district to keep the kitchens open.”
On the positive side, he said the district has partnered with the Salvation Army to open up the “Raider Free Market” at J.W. Leary Junior High School.
“This pantry is stocked with foods for students and families as well as hygiene supplies and school supplies. Bags of food are delivered to families by school staff and the pantry is resupplied by the Salvation Army and by community donations,” Mr. Bertrand said.,
The department has also been serving students at the new Raider Academy after-school program. He said he received permission to use funds from a No Kid Hungry Grant to purchase one hot and cold snack cart for each building in the district.
“These carts provide a high visibility, mobile way to provide snacks to children after school with heating and cooling food options as well,” Mr. Bertrand said.
Those snacks are purchased through the USDA After-School Snack program, he said.
