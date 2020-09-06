MASSENA — Massena Central School officials will use grant funding to try and get more parents into the school so information can be shared with them.
Kristin Colarusso-Martin, the district’s community schools director, has applied for and received the $5,000 New York State Parenting Education Partnership Grant.
“It’s a $5,000 mini-grant and we’re using it to promote particularly parent cafes,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
He said it was important to get parents into school “in order to provide different information to them with a goal of nurturing the learning environment. It’s all about working with our parents to get them into school.”
Mr. Brady said they’ve already received $2,500 in grant funding.
“We’re expected to receive the rest of it in October,” he said.
Board of education members approved a memorandum of understanding between the district and Prevent Child Abuse New York (PCANY) as the fiscal representative of the New York State Parenting Education Partnership for the period March 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021.
Under the memorandum of understanding, the New York State Parenting Education Partnership will provide project guidance including staff time and technical support to support planning, development and implementation.
They’ll also provide peer support training and technical assistance; Community Assessment Tool and data analysis; Protective Factors Family Assessment Tool; state and community level project data reports; and membership in the New York State Parenting Education Partnership.
The Massena Central School District also has some obligations, including conducting at least five Community Cafe sessions in the community and providing photos of the cafes.
They’ll also “engage a diverse group of stakeholders to identify and address a locally determined need that will support parents and families in raising children in a nurturing environment.”
In addition, they’ll participate in Community Connections Workgroup calls and disseminate materials and messages from the New York State Parenting Education Partnership.
