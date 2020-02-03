MASSENA — Massena Central School officials have developed a game plan to improve student proficiency on state assessments and increase graduation rates.
High school Principal Sarah Boyce said the areas needing the greatest attention include Algebra, Living Environment, Chemistry, Global Studies, and U.S. History and Government. She and Stephanie Allen, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessments, had shared the latest results with the district’s Board of Education in November.
Eighty-one percent of Massena’s students were proficient in Common Core Algebra 1 in 2018-19. However, that was below the 87 percent for the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services region and above the 80 percent for the state Regional Information Center.
In Living Environment, 77 percent of Massena’s students were proficient in 2018-19, lower than the 87 percent for the BOCES region and 83 percent for the Regional Information Center. Sixty-eight percent of Massena’s students were proficient in Chemistry in 2018-19, compared to 78 percent proficiency for the BOCES region and 80 percent for the Regional Information Center.
In Global Studies, 69 percent of Massena’s students were proficient in 2018-19, compared to 69 percent for the BOCES region and 72 percent for the Regional Information Center. Eighty-four percent of Massena’s students were proficient in U.S. History and Government in 2018-19, compared to 87 percent for the BOCES region and 84 percent for the Regional Information Center.
“We have had previous discussions with each of these departments about why students aren’t performing as they did in the past. One of the things we looked at was the vocabulary,” Ms. Boyce said.
Based on their review, she said students appeared to have a difficult time with academic vocabulary, when they were asked to describe and analyze something.
“One of the things we know is some of the questions have a lot of verbiage in them. Students don’t know which words to take out to find out what the question is actually asking,” she said.
To help with that, they came up with an instructional strategy, and start lessons with a “bell ringer” — a Regents level question that can be put into a digital program for students to answer on their Chromebooks.
“Teachers get immediate feedback on how many are answering it right. They can get individual results back as well. What they want to know immediately is what percentage of students got that question right,” Ms. Boyce said.
If most students answer correctly, they can move on with their instruction. But if it’s lower, such as 75 percent, that suggests students are struggling with it. So the class will read through the question and decide what it’s really asking. The teacher will instruct on how to take out vocabulary that isn’t necessary to look for the vocabulary that is necessary to answer the question. That effort will continue through the remainder of the year.
Ms. Boyce said teachers are also reviewing student reports for individuals, as well as building-wide, and have been introduced to the “Power Standards” concept. Under that concept, the teachers highlight where Massena’s students ranked compared to BOCES and the state and, based on that information, develop and prioritize five Power Standards for their course.
“What they had to do was go through those reports and determine how many times the standards are being tested on the Regents and which ones are being tested the most and make sure they’re tied to the curriculum. Are they teaching those standards at the level that they need to be so the students understand?” she said.
Ms. Boyce said she and Ms. Allen are monitoring to make sure teachers are doing the bell ringers and to see how they are doing in explaining questions to students and how students are doing in their responses.
“What’s the feedback that the teachers are having?” she said.
