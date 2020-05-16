MASSENA — Massena Central School District officials, like school officials in other districts, are sharing their concerns about potential cuts to their 2020-21 budget as the year progresses.
The district is proposing a $56.7 million budget that carries a 1.99 percent tax levy increase and keeps programs and staffing intact. The increased tax levy would raise $278,982. But they could face potential cuts because of the state’s financial situation.
“We are going forward with the last number we have right now. That could all change within the next couple of days, if we get a report from the state. Obviously we know times are tough. The state right now is over $60 billion in debt. They don’t know where that money’s going to come from,” Finance Committee Chairman Loren Fountaine said during Thursday’s board of education meeting.
“Minus any kind of federal stimulus package to New York state, you can’t get blood from a stone. We’re preparing for that. It’s not great news. Of course, our priority is keeping the educational programs alive as much as possible,” he said.
Mr. Fountaine said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has proposed a 20 percent cut in some areas, including education spending.
“I can tell you, if we see a 20 percent cut in our foundation aid, that’s going to be a major problem for us,” he said.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said this was one of the most challenging budgets they’ve had to prepare “in light of so many unknowns at both the state and federal level.”
He said that when the state budget was passed by the state Legislature on April 1, it contained some language that would address the state’s revenue shortfall.
The language, he said, “allows the governor and budget director to look at revenues and expenses in the state budget at different intervals throughout the year, and if they’re not coming in as they’re supposed to, can make cuts. They did talk about potential 20 percent cuts, which would be devastating to schools. This is what we’re looking at in trying to prepare a budget at a time when this budget could change throughout the year.”
Voting for this year’s budget will be done by absentee ballots, which will be mailed to district residents and must be returned by 5 p.m. June 9. The tabulation of the votes is scheduled to begin at 5:01 p.m.
In addition to the budget, seven candidates have submitted their names for three board of education seats. This year’s candidates are newcomers Kristy A. Baker, Jodele Hammock, Kayla Lalonde, Keri Lucey, Lloyd St. Louis and Daniel Tusa, and incumbent Robert LeBlanc.
Voters will also be asked to determine whether the Massena Public Library will remain funded by the town or become a school district library. That proposition will be on the rear side of the ballot.
Under the proposal, the tax would be spread among residents in the towns of Massena and Louisville and portions of Brasher and Norfolk who live in the Massena Central School District’s boundaries. The library would be independent of the school district.
If approved, the owner of property assessed at $50,000 in Brasher would pay a $55 library district tax, while the owner of property assessed at $50,000 in Louisville would pay $51. Norfolk residents with property assessed at $50,000 would pay $54, and town of Massena residents with a $50,000 assessment would pay $44.
The Massena Town Council has pledged to remove the library tax from its budget, bringing a savings to town of Massena taxpayers. The tax would instead be collected by the school district and turned over to an elected library board of trustees.
