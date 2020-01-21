MASSENA — A safety concern near Massena Central High School has prompted district officials to implement a temporary solution until the situation can be addressed in the upcoming $49.6 million capital project.
“There are some issues with the flow in the high school parking lot,” Facilities Committee Chairman Kevin Perretta said. “Greg (Tessier, director of operations) has made some modifications to try to smooth the flow through there for safety reasons until we can get to the capital project.”
The area in question is the back parking lot of the high school, where Superintendent Patrick Brady said many parents drop off students in the morning.
“Many of our staff park in the nearby lot and often find it unsafe to walk into the building with parent traffic coming in at the same time,” he said.
As a temporary fix, yellow barriers have been placed in the back parking lot at the high school.
“The purpose of these cordons is to slow and better manage the traffic in that area to increase safety,” Mr. Brady said. “The barriers, along with a stop sign, seek to slow down the traffic and provide a singular crossing area for our staff. We ask that parents take care in the morning to slow down and follow the signs when entering the campus.”
He said there are plans in the capital project to present a more permanent solution.
Capital project work is scheduled to begin this summer and will address parking lot issues at the elementary and junior high schools, primarily the separation of private vehicles from buses to alleviate safety concerns.
While parking and bus separation at the high school was part of the previous capital project in 2008, the $14.4 million work scheduled for this summer will include paving replacement, including main entrance drive improvements.
