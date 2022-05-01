MASSENA — The first year of offering a full-day pre-kindergarten program has been a success, according to Jefferson Elementary School Principal Duane L. Richards Jr. and district Pre-Kindergarten Grade Level leader Abby S. Hubert.
“We were very fortunate last year to receive some funding for expanding our pre-K program. Up until this year we had a half-day program in each of our three elementary schools and, with this new funding, we were able to successfully add another half to make it a full year,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told board of education members Monday night.
Mr. Richards recalled the start of Massena’s pre-kindergarten efforts.
“We’re very proud of the program and how it’s really developed this year. In preparation and thinking back, and it took Abby and I a little bit, 14 years ago we started the existing pre-K program at Massena,” Mr. Richards said. “Coincidentally, it started when the district was in the middle of a capital improvement project. The program started with three classrooms at Nightengale (Elementary School) because the other buildings were in construction. It was actually four classrooms. There was one designated for Jefferson, Nightengale and Madison (Elementary School), and then one kind of a mixture classroom. That was kind of the beginning of the program.”
Mr. Richards said the administrative team gets together every summer to set goals for the upcoming year, and for 2021-22, the goal was to promote the continual improvement of instructional programs to raise the quality of educational services and student achievement.
“The elementary portion of that goal No. 1 was to expand the district pre-kindergarten program from a half day to a full day. That very first year, the program consisted of a half-day program where we would have a group of students, up to 18 students that would come in in the morning,” he said. “They would ride the regular bus in when everyone else did and have a special bus that would take them home. And, through the busing magic, we would bring 18 more students in the afternoon. The identical process happened in each of the individual schools. That was the plan and process up until this year.”
With the expansion of the pre-kindergarten program, an additional teacher and teaching assistant were hired for each elementary school. Mr. Richards said the hardest part was “trying to fit two new classes into that six-day rotation of all the specials, where you had PE, art, music and library media, and we’ve successfully done that.”
Jefferson Elementary School now houses two classes, one with 16 students and the second with 12 students. Madison Elementary School also has two classes, one with 18 students and another with 12 students. Nightengale Elementary School has two classes of 18 and 16 students.
“One of the benefits that we experienced was really spending the entire day with our students,” said Ms. Hubert, a Jefferson Elementary School pre-kindergarten teacher. “It enabled us to form a great relationship with a core group of students and really become very intimate with that class. It was really wonderful to watch our students grow and blossom. A lot happens from September all the way through the school year. We got to know our students and our families more intimately.”
In addition, she said, the students learn the school routine “and build the stamina needed for kindergarten next year.”
“They love the structured environment and the consistency that our program offers them,” Ms. Hubert said. “Both pre-K classes were able to interact at recess, which helped establish the additional relationships with peers and teachers. That’s really wonderful. It gives students a broader knowledge of other individuals and helps them form relationships and learn through play. So, we really loved the scheduling of the pre-K program this year.”
The students also attended other classes such as physical education, art, music and library media.
“So, they were able to meet new teachers and familiarize themselves with other adults, which will be very important when they move to kindergarten as well next year,” she said.
The pre-K classes use a “play-based curriculum,” and modified it to fit the program needs. They also adopted a program called “Happily Ever After,” which is the pre-K version of a program that’s used at the elementary schools. Separate programs are used for phonics and math to build the foundational skills the students will need when they enter kindergarten.
Although the year has been successful, Ms. Hubert had some recommendations for future years.
“Post-COVID, we’re seeing that a lot of very young children are exhibiting some extreme behaviors. It’s important that we address those behaviors with social-emotional programming and put a plan in place for children who are not necessarily ready for full-day programming. Maybe offer some flexibility for these students. They might be 3 years old, they might not be ready for a full day right off the bat,” she said.
She also said appropriate funding is needed for necessary materials and supplies, and possibly to consider entertaining smaller class sizes.
“As you can imagine, a class size of 18 with 3- and 4-year-olds can get a little hairy sometimes,” she said.
