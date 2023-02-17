Massena school officials eye 0% tax levy increase

MASSENA — Although it’s early in the budget planning process, Massena Central School District officials say their goal is to present voters with a 0% tax levy increase based on Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s budget proposal.

“The budget figures remain preliminary as administration and the Finance Committee continue to gather information in preparation of a final budget in April. Our current projections are based on the governor’s proposal released on Feb. 1,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said Thursday night during the first of three public budget forums.

