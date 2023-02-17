MASSENA — Although it’s early in the budget planning process, Massena Central School District officials say their goal is to present voters with a 0% tax levy increase based on Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s budget proposal.
“The budget figures remain preliminary as administration and the Finance Committee continue to gather information in preparation of a final budget in April. Our current projections are based on the governor’s proposal released on Feb. 1,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said Thursday night during the first of three public budget forums.
Gov. Hochul’s proposal calls for a 9.9% increase in total school aid, including a 12.8% increase in foundation aid and full funding of expense-based aids such as transportation and Board of Cooperative Educational Services programs.
However, Mr. Brady said, $250 million in foundation aid must be set aside for “high-impacting tutoring.”
“When you see our foundation aid, how much the district is going to get, about a half a million of that under the governor’s budget is going to have to be put aside for tutoring students who are at risk of not meeting ELA (English language arts) and math standards in grades three through eight. That’s a lot of money, half a million dollars for that particular purpose,” he said. “We certainly have a lot of intervention and this board has put a lot more resources over the last few years towards students who need that support, and we’ll use some money this year for that.”
But, he said, “One of the problems we have with taking part of our operating aid or foundation aid and setting it aside and putting restrictions on it is just that — it puts restrictions on it. So, it looks like this money is going to be pretty restrictive. We’re still finding out, but I just wanted to put that out there. That’s a concern.”
In Massena’s case, Mr. Brady said they’re looking at $34,716,565 in foundation aid, an increase of $5,290,363, or 17.98%. Under the governor’s proposal, Massena’s expensed-based aids would be $8,544,689, an increase of $735,688, or 9.42%. Because of the ongoing capital project, building aid is estimated at $6,752,375, an increase of $1,556,784, or 29.96%.
“But, I want to also temper that with the fact that we’re looking at these years where there could be some issues with funding, and this is not a final budget. I want to be clear on that. This is the governor’s proposal. Where it ends up in April with the Legislature is not quite clear yet, but we certainly hope our legislative leaders will support it,” he said.
Mr. Brady said the district is looking at a 10.4% increase in salaries, 19.7% increase in the Employee Retirement System, 7% increase in the Teacher Retirement System, 10.6% increase in workers’ compensation, 13.1% increase in Social Security, 8.9% increase in health insurance, and a 9.6% increase in total benefits.
“Our TRS rate is going up, but that’s more related to the fact that in this budget we’re looking at adding some staff, and when you add staff and payroll, that means your TRS rate goes up,” Mr. Brady said.
He said budget requests from administrators total about $1.7 million.
“Our Finance Committee is continuing to work through those requests and we’ll see as we go through the budget process and we’ll make some decisions on those,” he said.
Mr. Brady said they’re projecting revenues of $68,660,804 and projected expenditures of $69,133,590, leaving a gap of $472,786. That’s where the appropriated fund balance will come in to help balance the spending plan.
“That’s actually a decline. Our fund balance this year appropriated to the budget to balance our budget was $988,000. So, that’s going down to $472,000, and that’s another good sign. Something the board is wanting to do over time is to reduce the amount that we have to put out of our budget to balance the budget each year,” he said.
The district’s estimated property tax cap for 2023-24 is 3.92%, which would raise $15,413,194 in property tax revenue, or $581,497 more than the 2022-23 levy. A 1% increase in taxes yields $148,317. But, he said, they’re not recommending that much of a tax levy increase.
“As you’ll see, the Finance Committee is certainly not recommending anywhere near that. In fact, they’ll probably be recommending another 0% (increase),” he said.
That would mark the third consecutive year with no tax levy increase, he said.
A second public budget forum will be held March 16, the board of education will be asked to adopt the budget on April 17, and another public hearing will be held on May 4. The budget vote is set for noon to 8 p.m. May 16.
