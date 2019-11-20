MASSENA — With a Dec. 12 vote approaching, Massena Central School officials will soon be sending out a newsletter that explains the scope of their proposed $49.6 million capital project.
“We have the scope in place,” school Superintendent Patrick Brady said. “It was presented to the board (of education). It was presented to the community. There will be a newsletter going out to all members of the community so they can see what that scope is.”
District officials have offered various opportunities for the public to hear about the presentation, including during Board of Education and Facilities Committee meetings. Most recently, they offered the public an opportunity to hear a presentation and tour Nightengale Elementary School.
Mr. Brady also is presenting the project to various community groups, such as the Rotary Club and Monday Luncheon Club. In addition, he has met with faculty and staff at Madison Elementary School and J.W. Leary Junior High School to update them on the project, and the other schools will have similar presentations in the upcoming weeks.
Phase one will include site work, asbestos abatement and roofs. The overall project is expected to take three summers because of its complexity.
Under the project scope prepared by the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm, the high school would receive $14.4 million in improvements, and the junior high would be slated for $8.7 million in improvements.
Construction costs at the three elementary schools would include $8.6 million at Nightengale, $8.5 million at Madison and $8 million at Jefferson.
The Central Administration Building would be slated for $617,000 in work, and $848,000 in work would be done at the Shared Transportation Facility.
Among the priorities at all of the schools are interior renovations, including ceilings, LED lighting and door security, as well as life safety systems replacements, including security, fire alarm and public address.
“A lot of it is health and security,” Mr. Brady said. “We haven’t had a project in 10 years. It doesn’t take much to get to that ($49.6 million) number. That’s a big number, but the board has been prudent in setting aside a $6 million capital reserve.”
As a high needs district, they’ll receive 96 percent in state aid for the project, and the $6 million in reserves will make up the difference in the local share.
A resolution passed by the Board of Education in October allows them to bond for $43.6 million.
“There will be no increase in taxes to pay for the project,” Mr. Brady said.
The voting will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Massena Community Center.
