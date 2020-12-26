MASSENA — Massena Central School officials are taking a hard look at a new policy that deals with Title IX and sex discrimination.
The district’s Policy Committee will be working on the new policy before bringing it to the Board of Education for review and, ultimately, approval.
“We got a little bit of a sneak peek from a new policy that we’re going to be considering soon, Policy 3421, Title IX and Sex Discrimination,” Policy Committee Chairman Paul Haggett told board members.
Title IX states that “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
“It’s a very lengthy, very complicated policy,” Mr. Haggett said.
He said the new policy was part of federal law.
“It’s based on guidance that was received from the Trump administration. Obviously things may change in terms of the Department of Education guidance going forward,” he said.
Mr. Haggett said the policy wasn’t yet ready for the board’s review.
“There were a few things that made us pause a little bit before we start talking about it for real. It’s not on the agenda for this evening because Mr. Brady (Superintendent Patrick Brady) wanted to have a few questions and clarifications ironed out with the school attorney before some official back and forth with the (policy) committee,” he said.
He also reported on other recent policy actions by the committee.
“We looked at the policy on communicable diseases that has been pretty much rewritten. We also had a couple of transportation-related policies that we looked at. There has been some reworking of those as well, just language-wise, and a couple of policies in the transportation realm are on the agenda tonight for being rescinded because the wording of those policies has been worked into those other three transportation-related policies,” Mr. Haggett said.
He said the main highlight from one of the transportation policies is that it keeps the current mileage limits for district transportation, how far a student must live away from the school to qualify for busing. That stands at 3/4 of a mile for pre-kindergarten through grade six and 1½ miles for students in grades seven through 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.