MASSENA — While they wait for state officials to determine if they can move ahead with phase one of their $49.6 million capital project, Massena Central School officials are also beginning the design work for phase two.
“We’re ready to go as soon as we hear from State Ed. Our architect is calling them daily,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Empire State Development issued an order that all nonessential construction must shut down except emergency construction. Essential construction could continue. That includes roads, bridges, transit facilities, utilities, hospitals or health care facilities, affordable housing and homeless shelters.
Massena Central’s project is currently in state Education Department review.
“Our goal remains to get this out with the contractors as soon as possible. We’re hoping to get (approval) sooner rather than later,” Mr. Brady said.
Under the current timeline, contracts would be awarded during the May 7 board of education meeting, and phase one work would begin this summer. It will include site work, asbestos abatement and roof replacement or repair.
“We’re still in decent shape overall at this point,” he said.
Design work for phase two is already underway.
“Phase one is ready to go. While we wait for phase one approval, we are diving right into the phase two work,” Mr. Brady said.
Much of that work will be done in the district’s buildings in 2021-22, he said.
There will be no tax increase to pay for the project. As a high-needs district, the project will receive 96 percent in state aid, and the $6 million in reserves will make up the difference in the local share.
Voters approved the project, 346-41, during a December vote.
This will be the first capital project in the district in nearly 10 years. Mr. Brady has said planning began for the project after a district reorganizational study recommended that the district maintain its current structure and upgrade its existing buildings.
The study looked at a number of factors, including building space, enrollment projections, finances, staffing and educational programs in making its recommendation.
