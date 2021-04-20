MASSENA — On their attorney’s advice, Massena Central School District officials have decided not to install stop-arm cameras on the district’s bus fleet.
“As of now, the committee is recommending that the district not pursue this basically on the advice of counsel,” Policy Committee Chairman Paul Haggett told Board of Education members Monday night.
Stop-arm cameras are video cameras that are mounted to a stop-arm on a school bus, which begin taping when students are picked up or dropped off. They provide a tool for law enforcement to use as evidence for prosection if someone passes a stopped school bus.
The board had discussed their use during its March meeting, after the Policy Committee had received a presentation from Transportation Director Allen Rowledge.
“Last month, we had some sort of preliminary discussion on the issue of putting stop-arm cameras on the school buses,” Mr. Haggett said.
He said Superintendent Patrick Brady had since spoken with representatives from the New York State Police and Massena Police Department, who were “generally in favor of it.”
“They are supportive of the idea, but our school attorney is recommending that we not go in that direction because of the fact that the current law that allows the stop-arm cameras to be installed on buses and used requires an intermunicipal agreement between the school district and the local municipality. There are just a lot of legal things that don’t go in the district’s favor,” he said.
The cameras cost about $1,000 and the purchase is eligible for state aid. But purchasing them is one of the issues in installing the cameras. Under the 2019 state law that allows districts to enter into an intermunicipal agreement with the local government, the municipality would pay for the installation of the stop-arm cameras, but may not have the funds to purchase them.
Another issue is the retention of the video. By law, it’s supposed to be retained by the law enforcement agency of the local government, but the school district would rather have the footage.
According to the state Department of Motor Vehicles, traffic that approaches from either direction when a stopped school bus flashes its red lights must stop before it reaches the bus. The law applies on all roadways in the state. Individuals must stop for a school bus even if it is on the opposite side of a divided highway.
The fine for passing a stopped school bus ranges from a minimum of $250 for a first violation to a maximum of $1,000 for three violations in three years. If a person is convicted of three of these violations in three years, their driver license will be revoked for a minimum of six months.
