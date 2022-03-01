MASSENA — A Massena Central School District parent is asking the district to provide a more challenging education for students.
Jessica Morgan told Board of Education members that she is concerned about the level of education her children and others are receiving.
“After talking with other people in the district, I realized that’s not really just a concern of my husband and I, but others in the community as well,” she said.
Mrs. Morgan said her students are in third, seventh and ninth grades.
“I really do love our district. We have so many great teachers here,” she said. “I really appreciated throughout my kids’ education the different teachers that we’ve had. They really do invest a lot in the children and really go above and beyond. There’s so much that they put into it and in their hearts for the children and are really great. So, we are really blessed in our district.”
She said her children have excelled academically and continue to do so thanks to the teachers. But, Mrs. Morgan said, they have not been academically challenged. She said one son, particularly in his younger elementary years, would come home from school frustrated because he already knew what was being taught in the classroom.
“I would just encourage him, ‘You’re going to learn something new every day. What can you learn that’s new today?’ But he would just be really, really frustrated,” she said. “It’s just a lot of frustration going to school and just feeling like you’re not really getting anything from your day.”
Mrs. Morgan said she consulted with teachers to find out what they could do to address that situation.
“Really, there’s just not a lot that they can do. I substitute taught in the elementary schools here in our district and I’ve also been in charge of the PTO and really there is a huge difference in ability in the classroom, a range of abilities that the teachers have to address,” she said. “I don’t fault them at all for not being able to find a time to challenge my kids per se. But, it’s still an issue. There’s nothing tangible that they can do or have readily available to give to those students who do need a little bit more of a challenge.”
She said she has also talked with other parents who have the same issue of needing more of an academic challenge for their children.
“I did some research on this and studies show that students who need more of a challenge and remain unchallenged tend to develop behavioral problems, social problems, disengage from school and could even drop out of school entirely,” Mrs. Morgan said.
She encouraged the board to look at what could be done for students who need more academic challenge.
“Honors would be a great place to start with that,” she said. “I just ask that we consider what we can do for these students in our district.”
