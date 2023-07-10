Massena Central safety plan open for public review

Jefferson Elementary School Principal Duane L. Richards Jr. leads students and staff out of the building during an evacuation drill. The latest iteration of the Massena Central School District’s Safety Plan, which addresses evacuations, is now available for public review and comments prior to its board of education approval on Aug. 17. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The latest iteration of the Massena Central School District’s safety plan is now available for public review and comments prior to school board approval in August.

The plan can be found at wdt.me/NGNheF, and comments or suggestions can be emailed to District Safety Team co-chair Alan C. Oliver at aoliver@mcs.k12.ny.us.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.