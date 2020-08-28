MASSENA — The Massena Central School District will start the year without a school resource officer and, unless they can link up with a law enforcement agency, board of education President Patrick Bronchetti says they should scrap the plan.
The district partnered with the village of Massena to restart an initiative that had gone by the wayside several years ago. However, village officials have not renewed the contract for the new school year.
Jody Daggett worked from the beginning of the 2019-20 school year until the school closed in March 2020 because of COVID-19.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said they’re waiting to hear if they will be able to have another law enforcement agency step in. The only other option would be for the district to hire an individual from the civil service list and take on responsibility for training and arming that person.
“I’m not saying we can’t do it. I’m saying it’s something that would not be a normal process for the school district to be involved in,” he said.
He said they’ve reached out to see if the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office would be interested in partnering with them.
“I’m not sure what their decision will be on taking on a school resource officer. I just want to look at all of our options,” he said.
“As far as the two options, we’re not in the business of training and arming law enforcement or resource officers, so I don’t think we should pursue that avenue. I don’t like the thought of us trying to train and arm someone. That’s just my personal thought. If the sheriff’s office decides to jump in and set us up the way we were previously, I think that’s a good idea,” Mr. Bronchetti said.
Village officials had cited potential liability as one of the reasons for not renewing the contract. Although the individual worked in the Massena Central School District, that person was a member of the Massena Police Department.
The village was responsible for setting up the training of the school resource officer, overseeing the person’s work and purchasing the equipment that was needed for the job. Salary and benefits were paid for through a Title 4 grant.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire and trustee Francis J. Carvel had met with Mr. Brady and shared their concerns, including the village’s liability if something happened on school grounds and the school and village were sued.
“They cite liability, but I would have hoped they would take the responsibility also of keeping our kids safe,” Mr. Bronchetti said.
The school district and village of Massena worked jointly on bringing a school resource officer back to the district. They were seeking an active or retired officer from a local, state or federal police agency to serve as a special patrol officer within the district. The one-year agreement between the district and village expired on June 30.
Mr. Brady said he was disappointed by the decision of village trustees.
“We had a great partnership with the mayor. We had a great partnership with the local police department. This was something the school, hand-in-hand with the local police department had analyzed for an entire year before we recommended it go forward,” he said.
The district previously had a school resource officer — then-Patrolman Patrick J. Serguson, whose salary was paid by both the school and the village.
The position was abolished in 2007 because the village and school district no longer had the funding to sustain it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.