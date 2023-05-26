MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has selected Canton Central Superintendent Ronald P. Burke to lead the district.
He will replace Superintendent Patrick H. Brady, who is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The formal appointment will be made when the board meets on June 15.
Mr. Burke was selected from three candidates who interviewed with the school board and spent a day in the district this week. The other candidates were Edwards-Knox Central School Superintendent Erin E. Woods and Spencerport Central School Superintendent Kristin Swann.
Massena school board President Paul A. Haggett said the board made the selection Wednesday. Each candidate had spent a day in the district this week, touring buildings, meeting with Mr. Brady and staff, and interviewing with administrator, support staff, teacher and community stakeholder groups before having dinner with the school board.
“We’re very pleased. He seemed to be pleased and seems excited to be coming to work for us, and we’re thrilled to have him,” Mr. Haggett said.
He said a contract has not yet been finalized, but is close.
“I think we’ve ironed out pretty much everything. So, we’re just waiting for the formality of the appointment,” he said. “We’ve already seemingly got all the wrinkles ironed out and it should be smooth sailing from here to make Mr. Burke official.”
Mr. Haggett said he is pleased with Mr. Burke’s background. He has served as Canton Central School’s superintendent since September 2018 and, prior to that, was superintendent of the Edwards-Knox Central School District.
“What I think jumped out to me the most is his experience with a district of pretty good size and his knowledge of the culture of the north country and how things are generally done here. Certainly his level of experience and his management style were things that I found appealing,” Mr. Haggett said. “I think while there are going to be differences in individual stories from individual board members, as a whole the board saw his level of experience and his familiarity with the area and his management style as something that would be very compatible with what Mr. Brady has built here in Massena.”
Mr. Haggett said Mr. Burke has also progressed in his superintendent’s career to leading bigger districts.
“So, we feel comfortable that he’s going to be able to manage the considerable issues of a district our size,” he said.
He said input from the stakeholder groups was also important in the selection process.
“We were very, very happy with the feedback we got from the constituent groups. That was really a vital piece more than anything. It gave confirmation to what we were feeling as a board for various candidates,” Mr. Haggett said. “There wasn’t a lot of room in between the three candidates, but the constituent committees had strong opinions, and they were not shy about making their views known. We definitely appreciate the time that they put into the process.”
Mr. Burke’s proposed starting date is mid-August. Mr. Brady had intended to retire on June 30, when his contract expires, but will stay on until Mr. Burke is on board. Mr. Brady will have finished his 35th year in education and administration at the end of the 2022-23 school year, including 18 years as superintendent of schools in Potsdam and Massena.
