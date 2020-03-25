MASSENA — Massena Central School officials are mulling the possibility of allowing seniors to purchase parking spots and making them distinctively their own for the school year.
The student parking spots would cost $25, and the money would be used for 2020-21 attendance initiatives.
Superintendent Patrick Brady had met with the High School Attendance Committee, and they had requested that seniors be able to purchase parking spots that they would paint with their own unique designs.
The initiative, which is already used in the Lisbon Central School District, could serve as a way improve the school climate, encourage self-expression, and beautify and personalize the campus. In addition, it would provide funding to improve school attendance, and would bring students, families and staff together in a positive and fun environment to make them more connected to the school.
Administrators would designate the senior parking area, which would not encompass all of the closest and most desirable spots in the front parking lot. Students would need to apply for a parking spot, which would be available on a first-come, first served basis. Seniors and their parents or guardians would need to sign and comply with a contract.
Administrators would designate specific painting days for students and their families before the opening of school. Students would be responsible for all of the materials, and all painting would have to be done on designated days.
Mr. Brady said the spots would be reserved only during the school day, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Facilities Committee Chairman Kevin Perretta said his committee has discussed the proposal, but it was being vetted through the administration at this point. He said they want to ensure each plan is well-vetted and policed so students follow the signed contract.
