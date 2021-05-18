MASSENA — Massena Central junior high and high school students didn’t have the opportunity to showcase their artwork last year because of the pandemic. But the show is on for this year.
High school art teacher Patricia Murphy said the “Unmasked Community Art Show” will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 4 at the former Bon Ton store in the St. Lawrence Centre mall.
She said they will be following COVID-19 guidelines for the show.
“I’m looking at all the safety things the CDC (Centers and Disease Control and Prevention) and DOH (Department of Health) have outlined,” she said.
Art teachers will be inside, ready to invite the public in at the store entrance, no more than 100 people at one time. Artwork will be placed around the perimeter of the store, and individuals will exit through a side door after they’re done viewing.
“Everybody must be social distanced and we’ll make sure everybody has face coverings,” Ms. Murphy said.
The art show is normally held annually.
“Each year, the art teachers here in Massena create an exhibit of student work for the community. Last year, due to COVID restrictions, we were unable to show any student work in our community,” she said.
The pandemic is still a concern, but Ms. Murphy said they want to share their students’ work.
“As you know, the pandemic has highly impacted education here in the north country, as well as around the country. We want to celebrate those students who persevered, many of whom used their pain, fear and angst to create a visual account of their lives,” she said.
Because of the pandemic, some students have been participating in their art classes remotely, which has posed more of a challenge for them, she said.
“They moved through several different steps to be able to get this done. You can’t just turn it in. You have to take a really good photograph of your artwork,” and then upload it to be evaluated, Ms. Murphy said. “They have worked really hard.”
