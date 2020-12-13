MASSENA — Students at Massena Central School will be safer this winter thanks to a Girl Scouts Silver Award Project.
Massena Central School students Christine G. and Kaitlyn D. each completed more than 50 hours toward their Girl Scout Silver Award to develop three short films highlighting safe COVID prevention practices and made 125 mask lanyards.
The short films focus on the topics of social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing and will be shared with families throughout the school district. The mask lanyards will be shared with district elementary school students and are designed to prevent masks from getting misplaced.
Christine and Kaitlyn enjoyed working on the short films and learning about video editing and are excited to share their work with other students at Massena Central.
The videos can be found on the Massena Central website at www.mcs.k12.ny.us/apps/pages/communityschools.
