MASSENA — The Spring 2021 Homework Hotline between the Massena Central School District, St. Lawrence University and SUNY Potsdam is up and running.
The school district is partnering with the colleges to provide the drop-in hotline service for students in grades five through 12. It’s available from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and runs until April 9.
The hotline is staffed by volunteer college students from St. Lawrence University and SUNY Potsdam who are heading toward careers in education. Each tutor tackles different subject areas, including math, English language arts, social studies, science, Spanish, biology, Earth science, physics, chemistry, algebra and geometry.
Students can access the Homework Hotline by visiting the district’s website, https://www.mcs.k12.ny.us/, and clicking on the “Parents” tab. One of the sections is Homework Hotline that, when accessed, brings up a list of available options. Students click on one of the colored tabs to join the course in which they need help, and tutors will be waiting during the designated day and time period.
There’s also a link for the tutor schedule that lists the tutor’s name for each time period.
“Any time you’re struggling with a homework problem, anything, you could just really use some help, whether it’s math, English, social studies, science, Spanish, all of the above, just come in and we’ll be happy to help with your homework,” Matt Grant-Bolton, one of the tutors tells students in a video. “It’s open to students in grades five through 12 and it’s available Monday through Thursday each week from 4 to 7 p.m., totally free, totally in addition to individual tutoring.”
Students and parents can request the free individual tutoring sessions that are available on weekends.
“We hope our students will take advantage of this great opportunity for academic support,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
A Homework Hotline had also been established last year, running from Oct. 20 through the first semester, ending on Dec. 11. It was a collaboration between Stephanie Allen, Massena Central’s curriculum director, and the Teacher Education Programs at SUNY Potsdam and St. Lawrence University following the arrival of the pandemic and the switch to remote learning.
