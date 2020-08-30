MASSENA — Working with the Department of Health, Massena Central School officials have come up with guidance on how COVID-19 screening will be done, and what will happen if someone exhibits signs of the disease.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said there will be a process to double-check students — once at home and once at school.
“We do expect parents are going to be scanning at home before they come to school,” he said.
An app will be used to record details, such as temperature and if there are any signs of the coronavirus. The information in the app will go to the school nurse, who will be able to see if anybody is a red flag.
“If they pass, the student may ride the bus school,” Mr. Brady said.
If there any symptoms, the student will stay home and parents will contact the family’s health care provider or school nurse.
Temperature scans will also be done at school. He said they’ve already installed temperature scanners in their buildings, and that information will also go to the school nurse.
“If they become symptomatic at school, they would be isolated by the nurse in an isolation room. The nurse is going to contact the pediatric team. This is new. The county Public Health Department is setting up a pediatric team that are nurses,” Mr. Brady said.
Members of the pediatric team will make the appropriate contacts and “have a conversation about the conditions of each of the students,” he said.
They will make a decision about whether a student is a person “under investigation” for COVID.
That will be a collaboration,” Mr. Brady said.
Parents will be informed and they’ll need to contact their local physician to have the student tested. If the tests are negative, the school will need a note from the doctor and a negative test result before they can come back. The county will pay if the family has no health insurance.
If there’s an alternative diagnosis, such as the student having a history of asthma, they will be allowed to stay in school.
If there’s a positive result, that information will go to the local Health Department, who will contact parents and start contact tracing.
They’ll ask the students when the symptoms started and then go back 48 hours before the start of the symptoms to determine who might have been around the students.
Any contacts who were within 6 feet for more than 10 minutes would be quarantined for 14 days before returning to school.
Whether school will be closed as a result of the positive test “will depend a lot on the tracing and how many are going to have to quarantine based on the tracing,” Mr. Brady said.
