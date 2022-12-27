MASSENA — Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick H. Brady has made the New York Coalition for Open Government’s “Nice List” for continuing to livestream board of education meetings on the district’s YouTube channel.
The organization published its 2022 “Naughty or Nice” list, and Mr. Brady was included among seven individuals who were labeled as “nice” for their efforts to promote open government.
The New York Coalition for Open Government, Inc. is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization comprised of journalists, activists, attorneys, educators, news media organizations, and other concerned citizens who value open government and freedom of information.
Mr. Brady was cited “for his creative efforts to livestream school board meetings, which included hiring a music teacher as videographer for a stipend of $2,798 per year. The music teacher records Board meetings to YouTube Live and also posts the video to the webpage later. As part of his role he works with students to create three video collages (fall, winter, spring) of other events going on in the District throughout the year.”
Board of education meetings have been livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel since March 2020 when COVID restrictions were put in place for meetings. During the height of the pandemic, restrictions were placed on the number of individuals who could be present at indoor gatherings. Because of those limits, the board had met via Zoom. Those sessions, like the current meetings, were streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel, with the capability for the public to interact. The last Zoom meeting was held in February 2021.
By August 2021, board members had been meeting in-person for several months, and the community was welcome to attend the meetings in room 314 at the high school. But, board members agreed to continue the YouTube Live option for those who weren’t able to physically attend the meetings.
Because the meetings are streamed on YouTube Live, they’re available for viewing later at http://wdt.me/z6S5UX.
In August 2022, Mr. Brady recommended, and board members approved the creation of a videographer position within the Massena Federation of Teachers. Christopher J. Lincoln, the district’s choral director and musical theater director, was appointed to fill the position and is responsible for ensuring the meetings are livestreamed. Mr. Lincoln has been involved with videotaping events such as graduation, June Rocks, Rocktober and the spring musical.
“On top of that, the person would also work with our students and go out into the field and take video of different events that are going on in the district. There would be a creation of three videos — one for the fall, one for the winter and one for the spring. It would be a collage of different events that are occurring in the district in that time period,” Mr. Brady said in August.
That allows them to not only continue livestreaming the board meetings, he said, “but you would have some training for students to be out in the field doing videographer work and also working to create professional videos for the Level B stipend.”
The New York Coalition for Open Government also released its “Naughty List,” and among those cited were Henderson Town Supervisor Edwin Glaser “for the town’s failure to post meeting documents online as required by the Open Meetings Law. When this was reported by the Coalition, Mr. Glaser responded that the Coalition ‘...does absolutely nothing’ and that ‘as far as Henderson goes, nothing is going to change.’”
They said the town also refused a donation, which would allow them to livestream its meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.