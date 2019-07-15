MASSENA — Massena Central School District Superintendent Patrick Brady says the district fared well in completing goals for the 2018-19 school year, and now it’s time to prepare what they’ll tackle in the year ahead.
A 31-page document presented to the district’s school board last week contained detailed information on three main goals:
1) to promote the continual improvement of instructional programs to raise the quality of educational services and student achievement;
2) to provide the highest level of programs and services within the parameters of limited financial resources;
3) and to promote a safe, healthy, and positive learning environment.
Among the achievements this year were the creation of a school resource officer position, the implementation of an online summer school and the coordination of a regional Health and Wellness Expo in the district.
The district has been working with the village of Massena to hire a school resource officer, who will be a village employee.
Mr. Brady said 10 applied for the position, but not all applicants were qualified. The district is seeking an active or retired officer from a local, state or federal police agency to serve as a “special patrol officer” within the district. Returned applications were sent to the school district.
“We are pleased with the way the process went,” Mr. Brady said. “We ended up interviewing two, and two very highly qualified candidates.”
A hiring recommendation for the position will be made to the village Board of Trustees, but Mr. Brady said he wasn’t able to release any further information because the process was ongoing.
The Massena summer school program had been run as a regional summer school by the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services for the past 10 years, with students from other local districts participating. This summer, the BOCES summer school program is being housed at Norwood-Norfolk Central School.
Following the efforts to build an online summer school for the district, the superintendent said, “We went in this direction because we felt that the traditional summer school setup of students going in for six weeks of classes and exams were not getting the results that we want. ...
“So far it’s been a smooth process setting that up,” Mr. Brady added.
Once this year’s program is complete, officials will report to the school board how this summer semester compared to previous years.
The regional Health and Wellness Expo hosted by the district.
“It was promoted and organized by our Health and Wellness Committee. We had staff members come in from all over the area. The idea was to foster a climate of health among our staff,” Mr. Brady said.
He said there was “very strong participation,” with 385 teachers, 20 vendors and 25 guest speakers with information on “a variety of things that would help staff members in their own health and welfare,” Mr. Brady said. “I think it was very success.”
Mr. Brady said a meeting will be held this week with administrators to prepare the goals for the next school year. A draft of those goals will be presented to the district’s school board at their August meeting.
The gist of it
n WHAT: Massena Central School District Superintendent Patrick Brady reviewed how they fared on some of their district goals during the 2018-19 school year
n THE HIGHLIGHTS: Among the topics they addressed were the creation of a school resource officer, implementation of an online summer school and coordination of a regional Health and Wellness Expo in the district
n WHAT’S NEXT: Administrators are meeting this week to begin creating their goals for the 2019-20 school year, which will be presented to the district’s school board in August
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.