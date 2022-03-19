MASSENA — Although state officials are still meeting to finalize a new budget, Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick H. Brady says the numbers coming from Albany are promising for school districts.
During the second of three budget forums Thursday night, Mr. Brady said Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has proposed a $2.1 billion, or 7.1% increase in total school aid. That includes a $1.6 billion increase in foundation aid, the basic operating aid for school districts.
Foundation aid was enacted in 2007 to resolve the Campaign for Fiscal Equity’s challenge to the constitutionality of the state’s school finance system. Reforms were to be fully phased in by 2010-11, increasing aid to all districts by a total of $5.5 billion. However, the foundation aid formula was largely frozen during the Great Recession and funding by 2020-21 was $3.84 billion below the level promised for 2010-11.
In the 2021-22 state budget, the governor and state Legislature committed to funding the foundation aid shortfall over three years. In October, the Campaign for Fiscal Equity lawsuit was officially settled.
Gov. Hochul has also proposed fully funding expense-based aids such as transportation, special education and Board of Cooperative Educational Services, and a $100 million state matching fund for high-needs districts to help address student well-being and learning loss.
“This week on Tuesday, the state Legislature, both the Senate and Assembly came out with their one-house budgets. That’s the next big step in the budget process,” Mr. Brady said. “They look at the governor’s proposal and make decisions on that as well as some other decisions in each of their houses. Then, the leaders of the Senate, the Assembly and the governor, often referred to as ‘three people in the room’ will get together and they’ll come out with the final budget, going back and forth between the two houses of the Legislature.”
Plans passed by the Assembly and Senate maintain the governor’s school aid proposal in terms of the foundation aid phase-in, and full funding of expense-based aids. The Senate proposal provides an additional $195 million in school aid, while the Assembly plan provides an additional $120 million.
“So, now they’re going to have to work to come out with what that number is. We have seen a growth in revenues, and this is looking good for school aid. It’s not often that we are able to report that it looks this good for school aid,” Mr. Brady said.
The Senate plan also increases the capital outlay limit from $100,000 to a minimum of $250,000 and a maximum of $500,000, along with additional changes to make the funding more flexible and economical. The Assembly plan increases the outlay limit to $250,000 statewide with no additional flexibility provided.
“Why is that important to Massena? In the budget every year the board puts $100,000 so we can do small projects in our district without waiting for the big project. $100,000 in a project, which is aidable, and our aid ratio right now is 97.5%,” he said.
That means the state covers 97.5% of the $100,000 cost, with the district covering the other 2.5%.
“Now they’re increasing that, which they haven’t done ever, to $250,000. The fact that it’s both in the Senate, the Assembly and the governor’s proposal, I think we have the best chance and we’ve been working on getting this passed for a long time. Now, we have the best chance of getting this passed this year,” Mr. Brady said. “That’s big for our architectural firms, too.”
Overall, the district is looking at $29.5 million in foundation aid, an increase of $3,513,582, or 13.52%, as well as $8.1 million in expense-based aids, an increase of $264,169, or 3.39%. Building aid is proposed at $5.7 million, an increase of $532,877, or 10.35%. Total state aid would be $43.3 million, an increase of $4,310,628, or 11.07%.
Massena Central’s estimated property tax cap is 3.70% for 2022-23, but Mr. Brady said the Finance Committee had met Thursday and is recommending a 0% tax levy increase. The district used $2 million from its fund balance to help balance the 2021-22 spending plan, and he said it’s planning to use $960,000 for 2022-23.
“So that is also good news. With favorable state aid, we’re looking at a 0% increase in our tax levy,” he said.
The district’s board of education will be asked to adopt the budget proposal on April 14. The public hearing on the budget will be held May 5, and voting will be held May 17 at the Massena Community Center.
